Metro

Housing: Minister assures FCT residents of support

By Daniel Tyokua

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, has assured the residents of his administration commitment to complete infrastructure development on the ongoing construction of over 404 mass housing unit in Wasa area of the territory.

He gave the assurance during the official groundbreaking ceremony of the Abuja Metropolitan Council (AMMC), staff cooperative housing project in Abuja.

His words: “We will also support other corporative if they are ready and willing also to provide housing, because with the total staff strength of over 27 thousand in the FCT you will agree with me that so many of our compatriots will desire to have their own houses.”

“And this is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda in trying to provide houses so that the housing deficit in the country will be bridged.”

The Minister however, commended the participants over their committment and speedy commencement of the project.

On behalf of the AMMC staff, the President of the corporative Engineer Mohammed Hamisu appealed to the FCT Administration to come in fully in the provision of infrastructures to the site.

“We are not oblivious of the budgetary constraints in the national economy. However, it is worthy to state that the AMMC staff corporative housing project is a direct response to the call for cooperative and public partnership in the provision of staffs cooperative and public partnership in the provision of staff housing accommodation in the FCT” he said.

