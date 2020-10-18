24.2 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Fistula survivors acquire training, others in KOICA funded…

Senator charges MDAs to key into digital literacy

Abia Speaker consoles with Nkwachukwu Agomoh as he…

Zulum declares fresh fasting, prayer against Boko Haram…

COVID – 19: Kaduna govt sets aside N1.8bn…

*Crocodile Smile: Exercise has nothing to do with…

Audit Report: Group raises alarm over missing N9.7bn…

EndSARS: Senate President calls for end to protest…

Nigerian Army will not clampdown on protesters –…

Sporting Huelva vs Barcelona: Asisat Oshoala scores in…

Metro

Lugbe DPO bags leadership award

By Raph Izokpu

The new Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in-charge of Lugbe in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) CSP Garba Umar Fakai has bagged exemplary leadership award.

Speaker of the Non-Governmental Organisation who conferred the award on him, Nigeria House of Dream Parliament (NHODP), Comrade Mike Egila while presenting the award applauded the DPO for leading rank and file in the division to tackle crime headlong in Lugbe and environs.

He tasked the award recipient to sustain the legacies he built in the division just as he implored his subordinates to emulate his leadership style at all times.

Egila said the essence of the award was to encourage the DPO and others to continue to serve the members of the public especially in the area of crime fighting and control.

Responding, the DPO thanked the leadership of the Parliament for finding him worthy for the exalted award just as he pointed out that the award would motivate him to keep serving his father land.

The Chief Superintendent of Police reiterated commitment to be working in synergy with his subordinates and stakeholders in Lugbe to promote community policing.

Fakai implored residents of the area to always regard crime fighting as a collective responsibility even as he tasked them to alert police with useful information that could expose criminal elements in their hideouts.

The CSP stated that police officers were stationed in strategic locations more especially along the high way to checkmate the activities of syndicates.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Insecurity: Unknown Gunmen Assassinates Egume Vigilante Group Chairman In Kogi

Editor

#EndSARS: FCT Administration bans protests in Abuja

Editor

VSF to spend N1 billion to cushion effects of Covid-19 on IDPs

Editor

DRTS establishes new command in Maitama

Editor

COVID-19: Chida Hotel Denies Being Part of Designated Quarantine Centres For Nigerian Returnees

Editor

Cleric Charges Christians On Thanksgiving

Editor

Abuja schools must adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines – FCTA

Editor

COVID-19: FCTA, religious leaders meet over vulnerables’ welfare

Editor

New Rivers CP promise to rekindle peoples confidence in Police

Editor

COVID-19: Embassy donates relief items to FCT Administration

Editor

Our members are not criminal as NCAC DG claimed- AACHA

Editor

Rivers Police detains 42-year-old man for defiling 3-year-old step-daughter

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More