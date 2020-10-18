Lugbe DPO bags leadership award

By Raph Izokpu

The new Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in-charge of Lugbe in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) CSP Garba Umar Fakai has bagged exemplary leadership award.

Speaker of the Non-Governmental Organisation who conferred the award on him, Nigeria House of Dream Parliament (NHODP), Comrade Mike Egila while presenting the award applauded the DPO for leading rank and file in the division to tackle crime headlong in Lugbe and environs.

He tasked the award recipient to sustain the legacies he built in the division just as he implored his subordinates to emulate his leadership style at all times.

Egila said the essence of the award was to encourage the DPO and others to continue to serve the members of the public especially in the area of crime fighting and control.

Responding, the DPO thanked the leadership of the Parliament for finding him worthy for the exalted award just as he pointed out that the award would motivate him to keep serving his father land.

The Chief Superintendent of Police reiterated commitment to be working in synergy with his subordinates and stakeholders in Lugbe to promote community policing.

Fakai implored residents of the area to always regard crime fighting as a collective responsibility even as he tasked them to alert police with useful information that could expose criminal elements in their hideouts.

The CSP stated that police officers were stationed in strategic locations more especially along the high way to checkmate the activities of syndicates.