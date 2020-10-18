24.2 C
Sports

Man City vs Arsenal: Guardiola defends Aguero for grabbing female assistant referee’s neck

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has defended striker, Sergio Aguero, for grabbing a female assistant referee, Sian Massey-Ellis’s neck during his side’s 1-0 win against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

The incident took place just before half-time at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero, who played 65 minutes of the game, was making his first appearance of the season for Guardiola’s men against Arsenal after being sidelined for four months with a knee injury.
The Argentine attacker disputed Massey-Ellis’ decision after Arsenal were awarded a throw-in instead of Man City.

The 32-year-old then placed a hand on Massey-Ellis’s neck, which she pushed away.

Reacting to the development at his post-match press conference, Guardiola insisted that Aguero was the nicest person he has ever met in his life.

Guardiola said: “Hey come on, guys. Come on, guys. Sergio is the nicest person I ever met in my life.

“We can look at the problems in other situations but not in this one. Come on.”

Guardiola added: “We are incredibly happy he is back, for him, for all of us. It was four months, still, he is away from his condition, but he got 55, 60 minutes, that is good, and Wednesday we have another game.

“So yeah it’s important to have him. We need his goals, his performance, and it’s good he’s back.”

