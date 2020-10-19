31.5 C
Abuja
Trending Now

AMAC disbands task force as Marshal takes over…

*Yoruba youths back Nigerian Army’s Exercise Crocodile Smile,…

Plateau Crisis: YIAVHA inaugurates 50 inter-faith peace ambassadors

*Call for Resignation: #EndSARS protesters must not cross…

#ENDSARS: GOs AS PROTEST PUPPET MASTERS

Runsewe, DG-NCAC losses mum, 94yrs

Exercise crocodile smile VI has nothing with #EndSARS…

#ENDSARS: Sitting on a tinder box

Fear grips appointees as Gov. Uzodimma plans sack…

IPAC, PDP, AAC others battle FG, APC over…

Metro

AMAC disbands task force as Marshal takes over roads

By Daniel Tyokua

The chairman Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido on Monday disbanded task force that operates on roads within the area.

He said the task force operations were excess and not in line with the Council’s expectations.

Adamu stated this during a town hall meeting organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Federal Capital Territory Council in Abuja.

He said the task force is to be replaced by AMAC Marshal, which is a guard company owned by the council in managing traffic issues in the city.

The chairman explained that the guard company is legally licenced by the government.

He said the AMAC Marshal guards would be well trained in collaboration with Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Directorate of Road Traffic Regulations (DRTS) popularly known as VIO before they will fully commence operation.

Detail shortly…..

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Minister tasks Abuja youths on city beautification

Editor

Trouble for recalcitrant okada riders as FCT Police begins arrest

Editor

Abba Kyari’s burial: Violation of COVID-19 order worries FCT health Secretariat

Editor

Lockdown: FCT police raises team for free movement of food, agric inputs

Editor

Man kills self, says he was tired of life

Editor

Man in police net over defilement of 9- year- old step daughter

Editor

Minister inaugurates FCTA’s agro-processing, livestock transformation c’ttee

Editor

COVID-19: Chida Hotel Denies Being Part of Designated Quarantine Centres For Nigerian Returnees

Editor

Suspected motorcycle thief set ablaze in Cross River

Editor

Ganduje approves over N4.66bn for school feeding p-programme

Editor

Kano CP dispels rumours of attack, says security agencies battle ready

Editor

Police rescue kidnapped 40-yr-old Philoppino in Enugu

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More