AMAC disbands task force as Marshal takes over roads

By Daniel Tyokua

The chairman Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido on Monday disbanded task force that operates on roads within the area.

He said the task force operations were excess and not in line with the Council’s expectations.

Adamu stated this during a town hall meeting organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Federal Capital Territory Council in Abuja.

He said the task force is to be replaced by AMAC Marshal, which is a guard company owned by the council in managing traffic issues in the city.

The chairman explained that the guard company is legally licenced by the government.

He said the AMAC Marshal guards would be well trained in collaboration with Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Directorate of Road Traffic Regulations (DRTS) popularly known as VIO before they will fully commence operation.

Detail shortly…..