30.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Gunshots Rock Abuja Market As Policemen Prevent Hoodlums…

The Unforgotten War: President Xi urges Chinese people…

#EndSARS SARS protests: Okorocha advocates salary cut for…

NASS Clerk bemoans burglary Act of Legislative Aide

EndSARS: Reps task IGP to end violence

*#EndSARS protests: Patriotic Elders rally support for Buhari,…

EndSARS: Listening to President Buhari from a hater’s…

*Azubogu Bemoans Violence In Parts Of Anambra*

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah condemns xtra- judicial killings of…

#ENDEARS: Ohanaeze, Arewa youths agree on safety of…

News

ENDSARS: Enenche urges govt to fix Nigeria’s challenges

The General overseer of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche joined the on going protest across the country in a peaceful rally termed prophetic prayer walk organised in abuja on Monday.

Enenche urged government to resolve challenges faced by Nigerians.

He lauded effort of protesting Nigerian youths saying, the struggle might engender good governance in the country

The senior pastor also berated brutality of Nigerians by the police saying human rights of the citizens must be respected and protected at all times.

Pastor Enenche encouraged those protesting to be mindful of the unity of the country calling on other churches to join in the struggle to make Nigeria strong again.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Ebonyi Airport: Group blasts Ezza-Ezekuna stakeholders over plight of farmers

Editor

3.1m children in 3 states in need of urgent education support – UN

Editor

‘My parents death divinely ordained to facilitate freedom of black race’ – Nnamdi Kanu

Editor

How Obasanjo, Adeboye, Atiku, Tinubu, IBB destroyed Nigeria – Fani-Kayode

Editor

Covid-19: NBMA DG urge Nigerians to obey lockdown directive

Editor

Police reforms: House of Reps Partners NHRC

Editor

Senate must reject rehabilitation, reintegration bill for Boko Haram – Sen Gyang

Editor

COVID-19: NCC’s 112 National Emergency Number offers succour to Nigerians

Editor

Army lost 29 soldiers in deadly clash that Neutralized 150 Boko Haram

Editor

ECOWAS wants government to tackle infrastructural development

Editor

*Insecurity: Group chides Senate over inclusion of alleged terrorist sponsor, Abaribe in probe panel*

Editor

Federal Character: Gov. Ugwuanyi canvasses fair share for Enugu

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More