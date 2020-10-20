ENDSARS: Enenche urges govt to fix Nigeria’s challenges

The General overseer of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche joined the on going protest across the country in a peaceful rally termed prophetic prayer walk organised in abuja on Monday.

Enenche urged government to resolve challenges faced by Nigerians.

He lauded effort of protesting Nigerian youths saying, the struggle might engender good governance in the country

The senior pastor also berated brutality of Nigerians by the police saying human rights of the citizens must be respected and protected at all times.

Pastor Enenche encouraged those protesting to be mindful of the unity of the country calling on other churches to join in the struggle to make Nigeria strong again.