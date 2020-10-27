32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Group to FG: Youths are heroes and future…

Insecurity: Military rescues 38, destroys several criminal camps…

People Investment TV Show Rolls Out Programme To…

ENDSARS: Government failed to implement recommendations, IPCR tells…

Suspected hoodlums attack NYSC camp in Abuja

Energy Day: NAEE calls for energy supply base…

Reps C’ttee to take up funding of NEPAD…

Projects: Justice Galadima Wants Engineers To Explore Contract…

Senate rules out stable power supply in Nigeria

Shippers council, companies mull removal of demurrage on…

News

Projects: Justice Galadima Wants Engineers To Explore Contract Law

A former Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Suleiman Galadima has enjoined engineers in the public and private sector to explore the basic principles of law of contract in executing projects, negotiating contracts and Bill of Quantities (BoM).

He stated this in Abuja over the weekend during the ‘2020 Engr Charles Mbanefo Distinguished Lecture Series’, organised by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Abuja branch, with the theme, “Contractual Duties and Tortuous Liabilities – Law and Ethics in Engineering”.

Galadima disclosed that law of contract pervades all spheres of human endeavor such as construction, haulage, logistics, hire-purchase, insurance, banking, medical practice, engineering and among others, adding that engineers and engineering firms work with clients and almost every project involves contract.

The Justice, who was represented by Barr Lilian Okenwa, hinted that understanding the basics of contract law protects engineers’ rights and obligation and helps to avoid potential lawsuits due to breach of contract.

According to him, “Engineers are expected to exhibit the highest standard of honesty and integrity as they have a direct and vital impact on the quality of life of the people and must perform under a standard professional behaviour that requires adherence to the highest principles of ethical conduct”.

Also speaking, the NSE chairman, Abuja branch, Engr. Abdulbari Abdulmalik noted that in the law of contract, the government follows certain procedures by mandating the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) to ensure that all contracts in Nigeria follow due process.

Abdulmalik added that Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) plays a vital role by making the beneficiaries adhere strictly to the 2007 procurement act, saying that the government is mandated to ensure that engineers and non-engineers follow the procedure judiciously.

On his part, the founding chairman of NSE Abuja branch, Engr Charles Mbanefo, encouraged the chapter to engage professionals from other sectors to boost their enlightenment campaign.

The president of NSE, Engr Babagana Mohammed stated that building collapse is caused either by the use of substandard materials or quacks, saying that apart from the amended Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) act, some top professionals are facing the tribunal.

He maintained that henceforth, NSE is mandated to assess a building site and uncover the engineer handling the project in case of any collapse, as well as raise the alarm over any quack working at any construction site.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Crisis looms in Bauchi APC as party chairman gets suspension

Editor

Kano Agro Pastoral Project To Spend $9 Million On Milk Collection Centres

Editor

Decongestion: Presidential C’ttee releases 19 inmates in Kuje Custodial Centre

Editor

Breaking: Reprieve for Obaseki as parties apply for settlement in Edo PDP crisis

Editor

NAF jets destroy BHTs structures at Warshale

Editor

Igbo APC caucus announces members of Lagos Exco

Editor

KEDCO Splashes Gifts On Customers To Herald Customer Service Week

Editor

Armed Forces Day: Gov Bello promises more support for family of fallen heroes

Editor

BREAKING: Court Restrains INEC From Deregistering 31 Political Parties

Editor

Coronavirus: ECOWAS orders staff to work from home

Editor

Buhari signs Executive Order on financial autonomy of state legislature, judiciary

Editor

Boko Haram beneficiaries planning protest against service chiefs – Presidency

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More