Sen. Okonkwo Denies Joining Anambra Governorship Race*

Senator Annie Okonkwo has frowned at reports in some news dallies that he has joined the Anambra State Governorship race.

It was reported that the Senator who represented Anambra Central in the Senate will contest for Anambra governorship race.

But Okonkwo in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists, expressed dissatisfaction over the misleading reports.

According to him, “My attention has been drawn to some reports in the media that I have joined the Anambra governorship race. I want to state that I have no knowledge about the reports that I have joined the upcoming Anambra governorship race.

“This is to let the public know that I am not running for any political position in 2021. If it will happen, it will be directly communicated to Anambra People.

“I urged the people of Anambra to disregard such misleading reports. I want to also use this opportunity to urge those behind such misleading publications to desist from such act,” Senator Okonkwo added