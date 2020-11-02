23.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Victor Moses not yet ready for Russian Premier…

LMC certifies 13 stadia to host 2020/21 NPFL…

I’m coming for you, Usyk warns Joshua

Moses Simon doubtful for Leone Stars

Hon Olumoh advocates FG’s food intervention to reduce…

Buhari consoles Turkey, Greece over earthquake

Lagos tasked on conversion of 37 LCDAs to…

Nigeria, Bangladesh tradehits $144.7m

In nine months Nigeria’s E-payment transactions hit N111.29trn

Power Generation in Nigeria hits another peak in…

News

Sen. Okonkwo Denies Joining Anambra Governorship Race*

Senator Annie Okonkwo has frowned at reports in some news dallies that he has joined the Anambra State Governorship race.

It was reported that the Senator who represented Anambra Central in the Senate will contest for Anambra governorship race.

But Okonkwo in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists, expressed dissatisfaction over the misleading reports.

According to him, “My attention has been drawn to some reports in the media that I have joined the Anambra governorship race. I want to state that I have no knowledge about the reports that I have joined the upcoming Anambra governorship race.

“This is to let the public know that I am not running for any political position in 2021. If it will happen, it will be directly communicated to Anambra People.

“I urged the people of Anambra to disregard such misleading reports. I want to also use this opportunity to urge those behind such misleading publications to desist from such act,” Senator Okonkwo added

Related Posts

Killing of A 50-Year Old Woman, Community Demands Justice In Kogi

Editor

NDDC: Anti-corruption group berates Senate over ‘needles’ N40bn probe of Akpabio, IMC

Editor

*TETFUND: 21 CSOs dismiss calls for Bogoro’s investigation as diversionary plot to derail crusade for transparency*

Editor

Agric Business Editor-in-Chief, AhmedAgbo dies at 54

Editor

Chaining of 12-yr-old boy, disgusting, dastardly – Gov Bagudu

Editor

Presidential Aide seeks media support for success of SDGs

Editor

Nathaniel Samuel: Inter- Faith group appreciates God for exposing Kaduna attempted bomber

Editor

Ongoing loan applications in Nasarawa, AGMIIES loan not JAIZbank,IBITC clarify

Editor

Zamfara communities reiterate need for peace

Editor

Kebbi discharges 5 more COVID-19 patients

Editor

COVID-19: NSCDC opens up on killing of driver in Abia

Editor

Lawan, Gbajabiamila commend NILDS’ Legislative Competition

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More