23.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Victor Moses not yet ready for Russian Premier…

LMC certifies 13 stadia to host 2020/21 NPFL…

I’m coming for you, Usyk warns Joshua

Moses Simon doubtful for Leone Stars

Hon Olumoh advocates FG’s food intervention to reduce…

Buhari consoles Turkey, Greece over earthquake

Lagos tasked on conversion of 37 LCDAs to…

Nigeria, Bangladesh tradehits $144.7m

In nine months Nigeria’s E-payment transactions hit N111.29trn

Power Generation in Nigeria hits another peak in…

Business

Finance minister slams parent over lootings of palliative warehouses

By Chika Otuchikere

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, has blamed parents for the recent spate of looting of palliatives warehouses across the country.

Ahmed speaking during a stakeholders’ engagement with 77district heads, religious and community leaders from the 23 Local Government Areas of Kaduna State on Saturday October 31, the Minister said that parents have failed their children by not instilling in them, the same values they had from their own parents.

According to her, the parents need to remind their children of the need to be upright at all times.

Ahmed said; “We are calling the attention of parents that we have failed our children in the sense that the kind of values we use to have is no more.

“We need to remind ourselves that our children need to be upright and that this criminality going on, on daily basis, is not for their benefits and the benefit of the state and country.”

She also disclosed that the federal government has created aN75 billion entrepreneurship support fund, to enable youth in the country grow their businesses and be economically independent.

Related Posts

NIMASA, NPA to deploy Deep Blue Project for secure anchorage

Editor

Buhari waives import duty on medical equipment, supplies

Editor

LG Electronics unveils Artificial Intelligent washer

Editor

NNPC to boost gas delivery to domestic market

Editor

Senate lauds Danbatta’s 5-year score card

Editor

NSE: Market capitalisation rises by N77bn, as interest on blue chips grows

Editor

Buhari’s CoS: IndustiALL Global Union applauds Gambari’s appointment

Editor

IPMAN urges members to shun strike against petrol price hike

Editor

Nigeria’s automotive sector attracts N400bn investment –NADDC

Editor

TCN acting MD, Abdulaziz resumes duty

Editor

Experts seek separate fiscal regime for gas development

Editor

African Economic Congress 2020 Start-up challenge holds November 2

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More