Finance minister slams parent over lootings of palliative warehouses

By Chika Otuchikere

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, has blamed parents for the recent spate of looting of palliatives warehouses across the country.

Ahmed speaking during a stakeholders’ engagement with 77district heads, religious and community leaders from the 23 Local Government Areas of Kaduna State on Saturday October 31, the Minister said that parents have failed their children by not instilling in them, the same values they had from their own parents.

According to her, the parents need to remind their children of the need to be upright at all times.

Ahmed said; “We are calling the attention of parents that we have failed our children in the sense that the kind of values we use to have is no more.

“We need to remind ourselves that our children need to be upright and that this criminality going on, on daily basis, is not for their benefits and the benefit of the state and country.”

She also disclosed that the federal government has created aN75 billion entrepreneurship support fund, to enable youth in the country grow their businesses and be economically independent.