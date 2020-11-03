27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

PHOTO NEWS

PHOTO NEWS

#EndSARS protest: Former CRS governor condenm destruction of…

*Lekki Shootings: Global Amnesty, CSOs storm panel with…

AEDC rolls out mass metering, targets 900,000 customers

NIWA proposes N6.6bn to improve inland waterways transportation

APC Caretaker Committee meets, silent on National Convention…

Army Dealt BH/ISWAP Fatal Blow, Destroy Equipment, Capture…

Engineer Sule warns public officers against extra budgetary…

ECOWAS Parliament identifies Pandemic, insecurity as threat to…

News

Army Dealt BH/ISWAP Fatal Blow, Destroy Equipment, Capture Others

As a result of the aggressive offensive action carried out by troops of Operation Fire Ball, a total of 75 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were neutralized as large number of their equipment were captured while some were equally destroyed in the process between 28th Sept-31st Oct 2020.

AN INSURGENTS GUN TRUCK DESTROYED BY TROOPS OF OPERATION FIRE BALL
AN INSURGENTS GUN TRUCK DESTROYED BY TROOPS OF OPERATION FIRE BALL
Operation FIRE BALL is a subsidiary operation under Operation LAFIYA DOLE which is meant to clear the remnants of the Boko Haram/ Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists from their identified enclaves in the North East region.

Within the period under review, the troops according to Brig. Gen. Benard Onyeuko, Ag Director Defence Media Operations, carried out aggressive clearance operations, ambushes, robust day and night patrols in order to finally decimate the remnants of the Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals

ONE OF THE INSURGENTS GUN TRUCK CAPTURED BY TROOPS OF OPERATION FIRE BALL AFTER AN ENCOUNTER
ONE OF THE INSURGENTS GUN TRUCK CAPTURED BY TROOPS OF OPERATION FIRE BALL AFTER AN ENCOUNTER
Consequently, criminal equipment such as 4 x Gun Trucks, 1 x Bedford Truck, 3 x Anti Aircraft guns,were destroyed while captured weapons include: 6 x Gun Trucks, 4 x Anti Aircraft guns, 1x PKT gun, 4 x General Purpose Machine Guns,1 x Automatic Grenade Launcher, 1 x Dushka Gun,

Others are; 1 x Light Machine Gun, 48 x AK 47 Rifles, 1x Locally made Pistol and 10 x AK 47 magazines.

A BOKO HARAM FLAG CAPTURED BY GALLANT TROOPS OF OPERATION FIRE BALL IN THE HEAT OF AN ENCOUNTER
A BOKO HARAM FLAG CAPTURED BY GALLANT TROOPS OF OPERATION FIRE BALL IN THE HEAT OF AN ENCOUNTER

Furthermore, large cache of ammunition were captured also. This include: 1 x 36 Hand Grenade, 567 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 448 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 50 x Rocket Propelled Grenade bombs, 17 locally manufactured rounds, 3 shells for making Improvised Explosive Device, 1 x Smoke Grenade and 2 x belts of PKT rounds. Other assorted non lethal items were also captured from the criminals.

NEUTRALIZED BOKO HARAM/ISWAP CRIMINALS RECOVERED AFTER A FIERCE ENCOUNTER WITH TROOPS OF OPERATION FIRE BALL
NEUTRALIZED BOKO HARAM/ISWAP CRIMINALS RECOVERED AFTER A FIERCE ENCOUNTER WITH TROOPS OF OPERATION FIRE BALL
Regrettably, Benard revealed that one officer and 2 gallant soldiers paid the supreme price while 4 other soldiers were wounded in action over the period.

However, the wounded soldiers have since been evacuated to a military medical facility and are currently responding to treatment, he noted.

A BOKO HARAM SUICIDE BOMBER NEUTRALIZED BY TROOPS OF OPERATION FIRE BALL BEFORE DETONATING HIS PACKAGE
A BOKO HARAM SUICIDE BOMBER NEUTRALIZED BY TROOPS OF OPERATION FIRE BALL BEFORE DETONATING HIS PACKAGE
The Army Authorities commend troops of Operation FIRE BALL under Operation LAFIYA DOLE for their resilience, doggedness and commitment exhibited since the beginning of the Operation as they are equally encouraged not to rest on their oars but build on the successes recorded so far.

“The entire populace of the North East region are hereby assured of the Nigerian military high command determination to finally rout the remnants of BHT/ISWAP criminals from their enclaves in this zone” he reaffirmed.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Plateau killings: 2 monarchs, 10 residents killed in two weeks

Editor

Rivers Govt demolish buildings for flyover construction

Editor

Buhari praised for bringing development to Rivers

Editor

Lawan, Omo-Agege condole with Senator Ben Murray-Bruce over wife’s death

Editor

Gov Ganduje extols Journalists’ role in fight against Covid-19

Editor

Sallah: Nasarawa police command deploy over 5000 personnel,assures of safety

Editor

Troops kill scores of bandits in Kaduna

Editor

110 Senior Naval Officers get new appointments

Editor

NAGAFF Chairman distributes relief materials to Port workers, call for waiver on demurrage

Editor

CORONA VIRUS : Pingjian assures on safety of Nigerians, others in China

Editor

Integrated Almajiri Education: Ganduje Constitutes Committee

Editor

BUK debunks rumoured cases of COVID-19

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More