APC Caretaker Committee meets, silent on National Convention plans

The Governor Mai Mala Buni led APC National Caretaker and Extra Ordinary Convention Committee may have carefully intensified it’s lobby for tenure elongation, five months after its inauguration, as the committee met Tuesday in Abuja to review it’s activities, without arriving at a plan or timetable for its mandated conduct of the party’s Extra-Ordinary Convention

The committee was inaugurated on June 25, after a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the presidential villa that sacked the party’ s National Working Committee (NWC), led by former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole

The committee was however given a six months mandate to reconcile all aggrieved party members, as well as conduct an elective Congress by December.

Some stakeholders of the APC have already started the push for the caretaker committee to ensure it does not deviate from the six months mandate by the NEC and commence without delay, the process of conducting the mandated elective Congress in December

One of the groups included the Concerned APC Stakeholders Forum, which he had already issued a two weeks ultimatum for the committee to set up a committee to commence the process of conducting the extra ordinary convention

But the Committee has however maintained its silence on plans for the conduct of the congress, even as it has continued to attract votes of confidence from party organs

This was further heightened by the Committee’s silence on plans to conduct the Extra Ordinary Congress during it meeting yesterday in Abuja, even as it was gathered that it was part of its agenda

The APC in a statement issued at the end of the meeting by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena noted that the committee of lying reviewed it’s implementation of Action Plan for the past three months

“The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met on Tuesday at the Party’s National Secretariat and reviewed the implementation of the CECPC’s three (3) months action plan”.

The party noted that as part of its Implementation Status, it has commenced the process of Registration, update, revalidation of the Party’s nationwide membership register:

“APC National Execitive Committee (NEC) resolution directing all aggrieved Party members who had gone to court to withdraw cases:

“The CECPC further directed affected parties to fully comply with the directive in true spirit of peace and reconciliation.

The CECPC has substantially reconciled various factions in some affected states, viz: Bauchi, Bayelsa, Cross River, Edo, , Ekiti, Enugu, Zamfara, Ondo, Oyo States.

“Meetings with identified stakeholders/elders, state governors, state chairman, National Assembly caucus, identified youth & women group, ministers and heads of parastatals: The CECPC is constantly in touch with the listed stakeholders.

“The CECPC is constantly briefing the President, Chairman Progressives Governors Forum, Senate President and Speaker, House of Representatives with a mid-term report which will enable the CECPC to take all inclusive decisions.” The Statement noted.