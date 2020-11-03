27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

PHOTO NEWS

PHOTO NEWS

#EndSARS protest: Former CRS governor condenm destruction of…

*Lekki Shootings: Global Amnesty, CSOs storm panel with…

AEDC rolls out mass metering, targets 900,000 customers

NIWA proposes N6.6bn to improve inland waterways transportation

APC Caretaker Committee meets, silent on National Convention…

Army Dealt BH/ISWAP Fatal Blow, Destroy Equipment, Capture…

Engineer Sule warns public officers against extra budgetary…

ECOWAS Parliament identifies Pandemic, insecurity as threat to…

Politics

APC Caretaker Committee meets, silent on National Convention plans

By Ezeocha Nzeh

The Governor Mai Mala Buni led APC National Caretaker and Extra Ordinary Convention Committee may have carefully intensified it’s lobby for tenure elongation, five months after its inauguration, as the committee met Tuesday in Abuja to review it’s activities, without arriving at a plan or timetable for its mandated conduct of the party’s Extra-Ordinary Convention

The committee was inaugurated on June 25, after a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the presidential villa that sacked the party’ s National Working Committee (NWC), led by former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole

The committee was however given a six months mandate to reconcile all aggrieved party members, as well as conduct an elective Congress by December.

Some stakeholders of the APC have already started the push for the caretaker committee to ensure it does not deviate from the six months mandate by the NEC and commence without delay, the process of conducting the mandated elective Congress in December

One of the groups included the Concerned APC Stakeholders Forum, which he had already issued a two weeks ultimatum for the committee to set up a committee to commence the process of conducting the extra ordinary convention

But the Committee has however maintained its silence on plans for the conduct of the congress, even as it has continued to attract votes of confidence from party organs

This was further heightened by the Committee’s silence on plans to conduct the Extra Ordinary Congress during it meeting yesterday in Abuja, even as it was gathered that it was part of its agenda

The APC in a statement issued at the end of the meeting by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena noted that the committee of lying reviewed it’s implementation of Action Plan for the past three months

“The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met on Tuesday at the Party’s National Secretariat and reviewed the implementation of the CECPC’s three (3) months action plan”.

The party noted that as part of its Implementation Status, it has commenced the process of Registration, update, revalidation of the Party’s nationwide membership register:

“APC National Execitive Committee (NEC) resolution directing all aggrieved Party members who had gone to court to withdraw cases:

“The CECPC further directed affected parties to fully comply with the directive in true spirit of peace and reconciliation.
The CECPC has substantially reconciled various factions in some affected states, viz: Bauchi, Bayelsa, Cross River, Edo, , Ekiti, Enugu, Zamfara, Ondo, Oyo States.

“Meetings with identified stakeholders/elders, state governors, state chairman, National Assembly caucus, identified youth & women group, ministers and heads of parastatals: The CECPC is constantly in touch with the listed stakeholders.

“The CECPC is constantly briefing the President, Chairman Progressives Governors Forum, Senate President and Speaker, House of Representatives with a mid-term report which will enable the CECPC to take all inclusive decisions.” The Statement noted.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Ex-Benue Guber Candidate Advocates For A Conference Over Herdsmen Attacks

Editor

PDP raises alarm over Anambra debt burden

Editor

Otti: Oye’s greed driving eminent Igbo out of APGA

Editor

334 Nigerians own 800 Dubai properties worth $152bn – Report

Editor

Issues that would dominate the Senate in 2020

Editor

With Atiku, be prepared to lose again in 2023, Ohanaeze youths blasts PDP

Editor

Kano Re-run: I am optimistic of victory, says former House leader Doguwa

Editor

2023: Knocks for Mamman Daura as Presidency, Arewa youths react

Editor

Buhari’s CoS: Bulama most qualified to replace late Kyari – APC group

Editor

2023: PDP must reform to reclaim power- – Hon. Kate, Plateau chairmanship candidate

Editor

Political leadership giving Nigerian youths false hope – NPSA

Editor

Supreme Court verdict: Let’s unite to move Kogi forward, Bello begs opposition

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More