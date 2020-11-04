27.7 C
EndSARS: Update, upgrade Nigeria Police Force, group tells FG

By Hassan Zaggi

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Eminent Persons Peace and Security Forum, has advised the Federal Government to upgrade and update the Nigeria Police Force by improving their manpower, financing, equipment, welfare and training capacity in accordance with international standards and best practices.

The Chairman and Secretary of the group, Barr Lawrence Alobi and Dr Paddy Njoku, respectively, gave the advice at media briefing in Abuja, Tuesday.

The group gave the advice in respond to the way and manner some police men were molested, beaten, injured and even killed during the recently concluded EndSARS protest.

While commending the FCT Minister, traditional rulers, the Inspector-General of Police, the FCT Commissioner of Police and their officers and men for being constantly disposed to advice and open discussions with their group to ensure that the Abuja #ENDSARS protests never really got out of control, Alobi, however, reiterated that “we state categorically that as we struggle for the peace and security of every single Nigerian citizen, we must remember that the police officers and men are equally sons, daughters and heads of Nigerian families.

“They too are entitled to the right to live their lives and carry out their professional duties without threat or intimidation.”

The group therefore, advised the IGP, Ibrahim Idris, to continue with his confidence building programme of visiting police formations and to invest more time and resources in a well thought out comprehensive reform of capacity building and ethical values reorientation of the Nigerian Police.

The Eminent Persons Forum pledged to work with the security agencies to ensure that the FCT, “being the host of all the embassies and international organisations in Nigeria, and home to Nigerians from the 36 states of the Federation as well as the seat of the FG, remains stable, peaceful and secure in order to fulfil its numerous functions as a multinational metropolis.”

Alobi who condemned in strong terms the killing of innocent unarmed Nigerian protesting citizens at Lekki in Lagos, applauded the police for managing the situation in the FCT professionally and maturely.

