29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

BBC and vindication of Nigerian Army on Lekki

NANTs, developer collaborate to make each trader own…

Experts, Analysts task Nigerians on meaningful engagement of…

2021: Roads top list of FCTA’s priority budget

“How we’ll admit candidates into FCT school of…

#EndSARS: FCT court docks 6 over renewed protest

No strike in FCT Secondary Schools, says SEB

Trump supporters continue protesting vote count in Arizona

Azerbaijan says it seized Nagorno-Karabakh’s 2nd-largest city

U.S. Mission Proudly Supports the Virtual Nigeria Tech…

Metro

#EndSARS: FCT court docks 6 over renewed protest

By Raph Izokpu

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) megistrate court sitting in Wuse zone II has docked 6 protesters for renewing #EndSARS agitation.

The suspects were arrested and brought to the court by men of FCT police command stationed at the National Assembly premises where they were said to resume the suspended protest at the weekend.

Those arraigned before the court were Oluwatoyin Adeniji, Yashidu Bashiru, Abdulsalam Zuberu, Kabiru Kazali, Paul Akinwumi and Favour Chomo.

They were arraigned on four-count charge, and all pleaded not guilty to the offences. Despite the plea of innocence by the protesters, the prosecutor, John Ijegbami insisted that they were guilty of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, inciting the public, public disturbances and public nuisance.

While the defending counsel, Tope Akinyode, urged the court to grant the protesters bail, the application was opposed by the court.

The presiding Magistrate, Abdulrazak Eneye, said the application for bail should be written and submitted to the court within the time allowed by the law.

Eneye said he rejected the defence counsel’s oral application because it was not properly premised on the extant law.

The court adjourned the case to January 25, 2021.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Man kills self, says he was tired of life

Editor

Police In Kano Arrest, Prosecute 38 Drug Dealers, 1545 Bandits In Nine Months

Editor

Gunmen abduct 14 in Abuja, demand N100 million ransom

Editor

Abuja resident petitions I-G, AGF over alleged shooting, demands NIbn compensation

Editor

Court sentences 4 to death by hanging for kidnap, murder of oil worker

Editor

Gov Sule tasks Tiv in Nasarawa on unity

Editor

COVID-19: FCTA sets measures for operations in agricultural sector

Editor

NGO Caters for 80,000 Vulnerable Children in Rivers

Editor

60th Independence: Cleric admonishes Nigerians on nation building

Editor

COVID-19: Improve power supply in FCT, minister tells AEDC

Editor

Police parade four suspected kidnappers in Cross River, rescue female victim

Editor

Man nabbed for sexually abusing 11yr old girl in Ebonyi

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More