EndSARS: FCT court docks 6 over renewed protest

By Raph Izokpu

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) megistrate court sitting in Wuse zone II has docked 6 protesters for renewing #EndSARS agitation.

The suspects were arrested and brought to the court by men of FCT police command stationed at the National Assembly premises where they were said to resume the suspended protest at the weekend.

Those arraigned before the court were Oluwatoyin Adeniji, Yashidu Bashiru, Abdulsalam Zuberu, Kabiru Kazali, Paul Akinwumi and Favour Chomo.

They were arraigned on four-count charge, and all pleaded not guilty to the offences. Despite the plea of innocence by the protesters, the prosecutor, John Ijegbami insisted that they were guilty of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, inciting the public, public disturbances and public nuisance.

While the defending counsel, Tope Akinyode, urged the court to grant the protesters bail, the application was opposed by the court.

The presiding Magistrate, Abdulrazak Eneye, said the application for bail should be written and submitted to the court within the time allowed by the law.

Eneye said he rejected the defence counsel’s oral application because it was not properly premised on the extant law.

The court adjourned the case to January 25, 2021.