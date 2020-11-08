No strike in FCT Secondary Schools, says SEB

By Daniel Tyokua

The Director FCT Secondary Education Board ,SEB, Mrs Nanre Emeje has disclosed that the teachers would not embark on strike to support their counterparts in primary schools.

She said teachers under the board are not being owed and have no reason to show solidarity that would have negative impact on the students’ academic life.

Mrs Emeje explained that National Examination Council ,NECO, rescheduled exams start November 9 (today), and would not be of any help if the teachers join the ongoing strike by primary school teachers over none payment of minimum wage by the council chairmen since its implementation.

The director who stated this in an interview with some journalists at the weekend, said the board had sent a circular warning the teachers not to join the strike.

She said, “We have sent a circular warning teachers that any teacher in SEB that joins the strike will have himself to blame because we are not going to take it likely. Rescheduled NECO exams start today so our teachers will supervise the examination”

However, she asked parents to support the FCT Administration’s efforts in dialoguing with the striking teachers to resume work, saying negotiation remains the way out in any face-off.

About a month ago Primary School teachers under the six Area Councils of FCT have down tools over the failure of the Chairmen to pay them minimum wage since it was implemented.

Though Mrs Emeje said she associated with the teachers concern, but urged them to adopt dialogue and negotiation as the best options and resume work.

She said, “I associate with the teachers’ concern that they have not been paid the minimum wage which ought not to be, then I believe that dialogue and negotiation will help them out, they have to be negotiating with the FCT Administration instead of taken this drastic step, as a teacher you are also a parent.

“There are a lot of sacrifices to pay as parents, they should appeal to the conscience of teachers, the children have been at home for long time because of COVID-19, the teachers can be working but discussions will be ongoing in the interest of our children.

“Resume and engage the appropriate authorities for negotiation, I believe that dialogue brings out something better than striking” she said.