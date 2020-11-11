36 C
Abuja
Metro

Ebira president-elect tasks members on unity

By Raph Izokpu

The newly elected president of Ebira Community Association in Gwagwalada Area Council, Shuaibu Isah Ojeba, has tasked members of the association on unity and cooperation for the overall development of the community.

He gave the charge shortly after emerging as the president of the association in Gwagwwalada, recently.

Ojeba urged the executive members to deem it necessary to maintain unity that had already established among them.

He said his administration would partner with other units of Ebira community for the sake of peace and togetherness.

Ojeba pointed out that he will maintain cordial relationship with other tribes for the benefit of their cultural heritages.

The president said his leadership would focus on the leadership training for the members of the association in order to pave way for the conflict resolution among Ebira people.

Also, the chief of Ebira in Gwagwalada, Alhaji (Dr) Abdulkarim Ibrahim, said the election was a landmark achievement for the community as a body.

He advised the elected officers to remain committed to the development and progress of Ebira community, noting that the Ebira Community Association was established in 1992.

The Ebira chief commended the electoral empire for conducting a free and fair election to the satisfaction of Ebira community.

On their parts, the Air commodore (retired) Yusuf Idrisu, the Adinoyi of Ebira in Gwagawalada, Alhaji (Engr.) S. Umaru and the former presidents of Ebira community, Mallam MS Omeiza and Abdulrahman Yakubu Ozigi, expressed joy over the conduct of the election.

The elected officials are Shuaibu Isah Ojeba; President, Kabiru Sheidu; Vice President, Suleiman I. Mechero; Secretary, Dahiru O. Momoh; Assistant Secretary, Mohammed Jamiu Audu; Treasurer and the position of financial secretary went to Mohammed Jamiu A. U.

Other executives include: Abdulrahaman A. Abdulmalik; Provost, Abdulmumin Audu Muhammad; Public Relations Officer I, Haruna Isah; Public Relation Officer II, Abdullahi Yakubu; Social Secretary I and Patrick A. Enebe; Social Secretary II.

