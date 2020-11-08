Experts, Analysts task Nigerians on meaningful engagement of govt policies

By Our Reporter

A financial expert and former head of infrastructure finance, Central Bank of Nigeria and chief executive Soboms Nigeria, Elder Boma Vincent Benebo has urged Nigerians to engage the government meaningfully on how some of the policies and initiatives can be adopted not in protest as we see currently, stressing that a country can hardly experience true development when there is crisis.

Benebo speaking at the inauguration and event ‘Growing the Nigerian Economy amidst the pandemic and #EndSars protest’ hosted by Soboms Nigeria, Benebo said, there are several interventions and financial interventions, when these policies and guidelines are put down, likely the conditions will be difficult for the youths to meet them.

He urged the government to encourage Nigerians with necessary facilities, He stressed that, the rich can’t sleep if the poor are hungry and awake because that is the state Nigeria finds itself today even the statistics from Nigeria bureau of statistics (NBS) from the second quarter is alarming.

Professor Emeka Ene said there are a lot of opportunities for Nigerians particularly to the youths which is more than 70% of the Nigerian population. Emeka further said, the youths have their potential, strength and one of the key thing the youths should do is to ensure that, they contribute to being a force in having and demanding for good governance.

Dr Joy Ogaji said, the economy at this moment is in need of such expertise like Soboms is currently giving and the generating companies of Nigeria will from time to time bounce ideas from Soboms Nigeria.

Emeka Silas Esq, said irrespective of your certificate, what will in actual sense going to help Nigerians particularly the youths is your sabificate, what you sabi (know) outside your certificate.

Also speaking at the event, Mrs Comfort Benebo urged the youth to be law abiding citizen, she is confident that Soboms will create a lot of jobs and reduce the unemployment challenges in the country, through advisory and management consultancy services by providing individuals and organizations (whether government or private) with ideas, plans, strategy, information, personnel and all assistance suited to establishing proper or improved administration and management”. Mrs Comfort further stressed, Soboms engages in Advisory, Consultancy, Logistics, Services and Trading.