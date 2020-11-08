NANTs, developer collaborate to make each trader own house in FCT

By Our Reporter

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTs) and BYC Building Services Limited, an estate development company, have collaborated to ensure that each trader under the association becomes a landlord of his house in the FCT.

Recently, the association’s members went to inspect one of their housing projects in Life Camp, Abuja the FCT.

Speaking on the project at the site, the chairman of the Association, Prince Edozie Ugwu promised to ensure that every member trader becomes a landlord in FCT, even as he said that they were satisfied with the level of the work in the site.

“We are here to inspect the level of works in this our housing project and we are satisfied on the progress so far. This housing projet is strictly for traders and we won’t allow a non trader to queue in. So we want to ensure that the 100% owners of of this house are traders.”

Advising each trader to use the opportunity to own a house of his or ber own in the FCT, Ugwu said that they have made plans toward acquiring loans from morgage banks for the traders, so as to ensure that each trader gets a house of his or her own in FCT.

Responding to a question on if the women are being marginalized in the system, as Nigerian women usually decry marginalization by their men counterpart, the woman leader, Amb Rachael Adewumi said: “You can see that most o the traders here are women. In NANTs, women are not marginalized. We carry ourselves along. The men didn’t leave us behind. We work together and we have equal right.”

Adewumi however urged the women to continue to remain unites, be law abiding and avail themselves the opportunity of owning their own house in Abuja.

The Chairman of the estate developing company, Imran, Salihu when spoken to promised to ensure that each trader’s dreams of owning a house in FCT would come to pass within a short period of time.

“I believe that with the cooperation of the traders through their chairman, Nigerian traders will get the best. As you can see, by the grace of God, what we have built here so far is with our fund and I believe that we not going to disappoint Nigerian traders, because one good turn deserves another.

“This is just the beginning and this one is just small to be compared with what we are planning ahead. So we are proposing to build a 500 unit housing for Nigerian traders here in Abuja. Once we satisfy Abuja, we shall be moving from one state to another,” he disclosed.

Responding to more questions as it affects qualitative work coupled with fulfilment of promises to clients, Salihu however among others informed that he has successfully been handlng buliding projects for the families of Governor Ibrahim Idris of Kogi state for the past ten years, even as he added that the traders’ project wasn’t their first one in FCT.

Decrying harsh economy in the country which he said has been affecting them in their business, the CEO however hailed the mortgage bank for compliance.

The FCT chairman, National Association if Nigerian Traders (NANTs), Prince Edozie Ugwu (middle) Woman leader, NANTs, Amb. Rachael Adewumi (left), the Chairman, BYC Building Service Limited, Imran O. Salihu and others after NANTs members inspection of their housing project under construction by BYC Building Services Limited in Abuja recently.

According to NANTs chairman, the payment for the two bedroom and three bedroom flats respectively were made easy and affordable for the traders by the NANTs, the developer and AG Homes, a mortgage bank that is sponsoring the project.