33 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Engineer Sule happy with progress of work at…

Food security: Nigerian MPs, others move for increased…

Setting up John Oyegun Civil Service Academy, my…

APC guber aspirant promises improved security in Anambra

‘Political Bandits’ in APC pulling Nigeria down –…

Former IGP, Balogun begs policemen to fully resume…

Round peg in round hole: Ikechukwu Nnamani emerges…

Fintiri, Namdams, others Felicitate with Bishop Dami on…

Gov. Bagudu presents N20m to public cancer foundation

FAAC enlists EFCC in revenue drive

News

Place Nairobi commitments on political agenda, UNFPA charges FG

By Hassan Zaggi

The United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA) Resident Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Ulla Mueller, appealed to the government to place the Nairobi commitments high on the political agenda and consider them as an integral part of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and improving the overall development of the country.

He made the call at the one year anniversary of the Nairobi Summit on ICPD25, in Abuja, Thursday.

She, however, called on the Federal Government to focus on the commitments and accountability to deliver the three transformational goals agreed upon at the Nairobi Summit on ICPD25, despite COVID-19.

She recalled that during the Nairobi conference, 12 global commitments became three transformational goals, which include- ending preventable maternal death; ending unmet need for family planning (contraceptives), and ending gender-based violence and harmful practices.

According to her: “The goals are transformational because they are critical to releasing the potential of women and girls. They are transformational because the sustainable development will not be achieved without them.

“The Nairobi conference highlighted urgent issues to achieve them such as greater domestic and international financing, private sector engagement, bringing young people into all decision-making that affects them, developing quality and disaggregated data, and ensuring that sexual and reproductive health information and services reach people in crisis.”

She further called on the federal government to focus on the commitments it made and take stock “of where we are in the achievement of those commitments.”

While lamenting that the COVID-19 has affected negatively the plans early put in place to achieve the commitments, the UNFPA Representative said, “our best made plans have given way to rescheduling, reprogramming and adjustments to ensure that our beneficiaries remain at the heart of our response.

“A comparison of the pre- and post-pandemic data shows that, in Nigeria, with an already fragile health sector, the pandemic threatened to reverse successes made in the areas of sexual and reproductive health and rights – visible in the documented increases in gender-based violence, missed hospital visits (particularly antenatal visits), and scarcity of much-needed medical supplies.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NCAC unveils Virtual Cultural Tour of Nigeria

Editor

Corona Virus: NYSC insists orientation must go on

Editor

Niger accesses N1.5bn to boost agric, empowers 10,000 youths

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

COVID-19: Tor Tiv Wife Charges House Wives/Mothers On Patience, Understanding

Editor

Digitalization: CITAD Advocates For Inclusion Of Disabled Students

Editor

CSO calls for increased civil-military cooperation to stamp out insecurity

Editor

25, 794 Nigerians killed in 5 years – Report

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

NGO sensitise security agencies on protection of women, children during crisis

Editor

Interstate Travels: We’ve deployed 3-G cameras along our borders – Gov Udom

Editor

N9million EndSars Fine: SERAP, 261 Nigerians, others sue NBC, Lai Mohammed

William Orji [Author]

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More