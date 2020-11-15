Unstable politics stalling Enyimba economic city – Ikpeazu

From Steve Oko, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has said “instability in Nigeria’s political climate” as the major impediment stalling the actualisation of the multi-billion dollar Enyimba Economic City.

Ikpeazu who disclosed this during interaction with newsmen in Umuahia said that the destructions witnessed during the #EndSARS protests were enough to scare foreign investors.

Governor Ikpeazu regretted that the rapid implementation of the project was being adversely affected by the sad developments in the political atmosphere.

His words: “The things we see in the political firmament are very scary. Burning of businesses can’t encourage investors”.

According to Ikpeazu, if the investment of a local investor is not safe in Aba, it will be illogical to expect a foreign investor to stake his money in the city.

He therefore, advised youths to put the economic interest of the state into consideration in their actions.

“It is practically in our hands to create the stable environment to attract investors,” Ikpeazu said.

The governor however assured that the project would be fully realized before the expiration of his second term in office.