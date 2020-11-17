24 C
Kano govt. to support judiciary for speedy dispensation of justice, says Information Commissioner

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state government has reiterated its determination to support the judiciary by ensuring conducive working condition for speedy dispensation of justice in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Comrade Muhammad Garba stated this while receiving the Ungoggo branch of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Comrade Garba explained that the state government renovated several courts in the state with a view to creating conducive working atmosphere in the courts.

He said the government initiated and executed numerous developmental projects which impacted positively on the lives of the people.

On the issue of security, the Commissioner stated that Kano is one of the most secured state in the country because of the good working relations between the state government and security agencies in the state.

Earlier, the Charman, Ungoggo branch of the NBA, Barr. Laminu Bala had the commissioner that they were in his office to introduce the newly elected exco of the association.

The chairman called on government to increase manpower in the state Ministry of Justice in view of the loads of court cases in the state.

Barr. Bala also requested the government to construct more court rooms especially in Magistrate Courts to reduce congestion and speedy dispensation of justice

He commended Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for ensuring security and and execution of developmental projects in the state.

