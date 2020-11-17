Troops Kill one, arrest two kidnappers, bandits in North-West

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Troops fighting criminals in the North-West intensified their operations on Monday killing one kidnapper in Garin Arawa of Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

A press release by Major General John Enenche Coordinator Defence Media Operations Defence Headquarters said others escaped with gunshot wounds.

He said the operation was carried out by Troops of Operation ACCORD with attendant successes following credible intelligence on the presence of the kidnappers.

“Items recovered from the operation, include one AK47 rifle, one magazine and one motorcycle,” the Coordinator stated.

“Relatedly, troops deployed at Dungun Muazu received a distress call from motorists along Tashan Bawa-Kuyelo road that suspected bandits barricaded road in an attempt to rob road users. Troops swiftly responded and made contact with robbers. Troop’s superior firepower forced robbers to escape into the bush. Normalcy has since been restored to the general area.

“In another development, troops deployed at Jibia arrested 2 suspected kidnappers named Malam Ismail Isah and Malam Sale Samaila at Tsembe Kolumbo village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State. Suspects are currently in custody for further investigation. In the same vein, one suspected bandit named Bello Ardo from Yargoje town in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State was arrested on 16 November 2020 by the gallant troops. The suspect is currently in custody undergoing investigation.

“The gallant troops have continued to dominate the general area with aggressive patrols to deny bandits freedom of action.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will not relent until all enemies of the Nation are neutralised and normalcy is restored to all troubled zones.”