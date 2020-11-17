24 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Chinese cities lifts civilization construction, ushers in better…

Nigeria’s livestock sub-sector: Challenges and way forward

Kano govt. awards N1. 24 billion road contract

Lekki Shooting: Apologize For Your Inappropriate Comment Rep.…

PH, Enugu kano Airports may resume intl’flights before…

Minister pushes for new research grants, backs TETFund’s…

China makes strides in IP protection, application

Pudong builds itself into core bearer of Shanghai…

Signing of RECP landmark achievement of East Asian…

U.S. practices threaten global health security

News

Troops Kill one, arrest two kidnappers, bandits in North-West

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Troops fighting criminals in the North-West intensified their operations on Monday killing one kidnapper in Garin Arawa of Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

A press release by Major General John Enenche Coordinator Defence Media Operations Defence Headquarters said others escaped with gunshot wounds.

He said the operation was carried out by Troops of Operation ACCORD with attendant successes following credible intelligence on the presence of the kidnappers.

“Items recovered from the operation, include one AK47 rifle, one magazine and one motorcycle,” the Coordinator stated.

“Relatedly, troops deployed at Dungun Muazu received a distress call from motorists along Tashan Bawa-Kuyelo road that suspected bandits barricaded road in an attempt to rob road users. Troops swiftly responded and made contact with robbers. Troop’s superior firepower forced robbers to escape into the bush. Normalcy has since been restored to the general area.

“In another development, troops deployed at Jibia arrested 2 suspected kidnappers named Malam Ismail Isah and Malam Sale Samaila at Tsembe Kolumbo village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State. Suspects are currently in custody for further investigation. In the same vein, one suspected bandit named Bello Ardo from Yargoje town in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State was arrested on 16 November 2020 by the gallant troops. The suspect is currently in custody undergoing investigation.

“The gallant troops have continued to dominate the general area with aggressive patrols to deny bandits freedom of action.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will not relent until all enemies of the Nation are neutralised and normalcy is restored to all troubled zones.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

*Call for Resignation: #EndSARS protesters must not cross red line – Nigerians in diaspora warn*

Editor

Ebonyi CP launches Joint Taskforce to mop-up illegal firearms

Editor

2020: Ohanaeze youths task Buhari on Enugu coal mines, roads, others in Southeast

Editor

COVID-19: Law firm reaches out to security personnel enforcing lockdown

Editor

COVID-19 Palliatives: Enugu Governor’s Wife’s foundation, Unilever donate to less privileged

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Nnamani chairs book launch on Buhari phenomenon

Editor

#EndSARS Protests: Enugu panel engages religious leaders on call for memoranda

Editor

Suspected Fulani militia abduct pastor’s five children, others in Kaduna

Editor

Reps call for Covid -19 testing on Multichoice CEO

Editor

FG acquire additional sophisticated equipment to fight insurgency

Editor

CDPP, female Generals pay condolence visit to NAF Hq

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More