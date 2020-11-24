28 C
ATF Operation LAFIYA DOLE knock ISWAP base kill several fighters

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Nigerian military on Tuesday said it has knocked out several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters and destroyed their logistics base at Tumbun Rego on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

Major-General John Enenche
Coordinator Defence Media Operations
Defence Headquarters, in a press release said the air strikes was carried out by the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

He said the mission was executed on 22 November 2020 on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that the location, with its makeshift structures camouflaged under dense vegetation, was being used by the terrorists as a hub for logistics items conveyed via the lake and its tributaries for onward transportation using trucks/ motorcycles.

“The Air Task Force therefore dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location. Overhead the target area, significant number ISWAP elements were observed. These were engaged in successive passes by the NAF attack aircraft resulting in the destruction of the terrorists’ structures as well as the neutralization of several of their fighters.”

“The Military High Command commends the Air Task Force for their professionalism and urges them to remain resolute in the conduct of operations in order to rid the Country of all terrorists elements.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

