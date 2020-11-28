Gowon laments erosion of values in our society

Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon has called for moral reorientation to check erosion of values in the country.

The former leader made the call at the launching of a compendium tagged ‘Nation Builders @60’, in Abuja on Friday.

The event was organized by Project 60@60, a private organisation.

Gowon commended the organizers of the event, saying it will create awareness on need for the youths to have role models and mentors who will nurtue and groom them to attain success in life and their future careers.

He greeted the 60 celebrants, while also describing them as ‘great nation-builders’.

The compendium, according to the former Nigerian leader, will not only be an invaluable resource material for historians, and scholars, but for many generations of Nigerians unborn.

“The celebration is not only timely, but appropriate, as it shows that we can achieve more together, than been apart,” said Gen. Gowon.

Those who made the list includes Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS); Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State; Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Minister of Finance; Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State; Sen. Ahmed Sani Yarima; an erstwhile Governor of Zamfara State; Prince Ned Nwoko, a foremost businessman, politician and philanthropist; Prof. Ruqayya Ahmed, a former Minister of Education; and Air Marshal Sadiqque Abubakar, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS).

There is also Abdussamad Isyaku Rabiu, an acclaimed business tycoon; Oluremi Tinubu, a serving Senator and wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu; Mr. Ahmed Idris, the Accountant-General of the Federation; Hajiya Amina Zakari, a former Acting Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); Chief Dele Momodu, a doyen of magazine publication; Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, an anti-corruption Czar and former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, a former Defence Minister, and Boboye Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps, among several others.

The biographies of the aforementioned, and others not mentioned here, comprising their birth; early life and educational background; political, civil and business career; sterling accomplishments in life, and contribution to human capital development and service to nation, is what the Nation Builders @60 compendium is all about.

Coordinator of Project 60@60, Dr. Abubakar Mohammed in his welcome address said the project is determined to readdress the negative picture being painted of the country.

He added that the objective is to identify Nigerians who distinguished themselves through diligence, hard work, patriotism, and more importantly, service to their fatherland.

According to Dr. Mohammed, 120 young persons have applied through their web portal to be mentored by the outstanding personalities captured in the nation builders compendium.

Highpoints of the event was the presentation of the book to guests by Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, the Minister Finance, and presentation of award plaques to Prince Clem Agba, Minister of State, Budget and National Planning; Mai Mala Buni, Yobe State Governor; and Maj. Gen. Leo Irabor, Commander, Army’s Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), in Minna; alongside four others, who emerged as winners of “The Nation Builders’ Award”.