36 C
Abuja
Trending Now

CIIE signals strong purchasing power of China

SCO Secretary-General calls on members to carry forward…

SCO to safeguard security, stability, build community of…

SCO to step up anti-epidemic cooperation, build community…

Belt and Road National Pavilion enriches consumers’ choices,…

Massive migrant workers return to E China for…

Double Eleven shopping festival brings in new features…

China’s trump card, Pudong story mirrors opening-up commitment

China’s regulatory authority accepts Fosun Pharma clinical trial…

U.S. impedes global environment governance, threatens global ecological…

News

Our focus in education is to make our youths self-reliant-Engineer Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, said the thrust of his administration in the area of education, is to make youths in the state less dependent on government by making them self-reliant and employers of labour.

Engineer Sule made this known while playing host to members of the state chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, at the Government House, on Monday.

According to the Governor, his administration has been pushing for youths in the state to become technicians, engineers, architects, quantity surveyors, medical doctors, in order for them to be independent, so they can be less dependent on government by becoming employers of labour.

“For that reason, the area where we are focusing is to see how we will develop people, especially in the area of education, for them to be independent,” he stated.

While commending the members of the institute for visiting the Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, where they discovered certain inadequacies, Engineer Sule lamented that the prevailing decay across technical schools in the state is even worse than what obtains at the polytechnic.

The Governor noted that previous administrations in the state did their best by focusing on their chosen areas, adding that his administration is also focusing on other areas.

He disclosed that his administration has started putting some structures in place at the polytechnic, as well as engaging professionals and accreditation of technical courses, adding that these initiatives will take time to manifest.

Engineer Sule said quantity surveyors have critical role to play in the development of the state, especially in key policy thrust of the administration in areas such as industrialization, infrastructure development, education, health, ICT, as well as agriculture.

The Governor pointed out that, while his administration looks forward to the surveyors to contribute to the development of the state, he said that explained part of the reason for estblishing the Nasarawa Bureau for Public Procurement, to ensure transparency and accountability.

On the request by the members of the institute for a plot of land to enable the NIQS build its secretariat, Engineer Sule, directed them to liaise with the state Commissioner for Works, to enable government allocate them a piece of land.

Earlier, in an opening remarks, state Chairman of the NIQS, QS Wada Aliyu Abubakar, said the institute has 60 registered members in the state, with the mission of the institute to train and produce world class quantity surveyors, as well as regulate ethical standards for the profession.

He disclosed that as part of its yearly activities, the institute visited the Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, where they observed that the department of Quantity Surveying lacks good number of permanent lecturers.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19 Lockdown: Nigerians Express Satisfaction, Hails Army’s Conduct

Editor

Nigeria gets ride-sharing app for interstate travel

Editor

Nigeria workers deserve to be celebrated-Omo-Agege

Editor

Nasarawa South traditional rulers benefit from Al-Makura’s intervention projects

Editor

Nigerian Law School admits 1, 785 candidates to Bar as five candidates bag 1st class

Editor

Group wants NDDC under Presidency’s supervision

Editor

COBID-19: Bauchi Governor quarantined because he shaked Atiku’s hands – SA (Media)

Editor

Crisis: Jos Stakeholders Centre for Peace commissions 30 ‘Breaking the Borders’ ambassadors

Editor

Buhari to participate in Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19

Editor

Air Task Force, Operation LAFIYA DOLE destroy Boko Haram facility in Sambisa

Editor

Evacuate us from Ghana, 753 Nigeria traders cry out

Editor

Council chairman tackles infrastructure deficits in two years

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More