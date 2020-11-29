28 C
Abuja
News

Hang me in the village square, suspected kidnapper tells police in Kano

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

An unrepentant suspected kidnapper, Anas Sa’idu, on Friday shocked Kano residents when he owned up to the crime and urged the police to hang him in the village square so as to serve as deterrent to others.

The 22-year old Saidu was arrested by the police for kidnapping and killing 16-year old Tijjani Kabiru, after demanding for the ransom of N1. 3 million and N20, 000 recharge card.
Even in police custody, Saidu who said he had been under the influence of hard drugs, insisted that the ransom cash and recharge card be given to him before he would release his victim.

However, it took police playing some tricks on him before he could lead a team of officers and health officials to where he buried the victim who he had killed and buried, but and was still demanding ransom to free him.
According to the Kano Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa who briefed journalists on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu A. Sani, the suspect owned up to the crime and declared readiness to face the wrath of the law.

He said that, “on 16 November, 2020, a complaint was received from one Alhaji Kabiru of Kwanar Gwarmai, Kwanar Dangora Town, Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano state that his son, one Tijjani Kabiru, 16 years old, of same address was kidnapped and a ransom of N1. 3 million and N20,000 MTN recharge card were demanded.

“On receipt of this complaint, the Command’s Commissioner of Police, CP Habu A. Sani immediately raised and directed a team of Operation Puff Adder led by CSP Abdulkarim Abdullahi to arrest the culprits.
“The Puff Adder team swung into action and arrested one Anas Saidu, 22 years old of Kwanar Gwarmai, Bebeji Local Government Area on 23 November, 2020, that is, 14 days after the kidnapping.

“On investigation, the suspect confessed that on 9 November, 2020, he invited the victim to a farm land with the intent to kidnap him. Having realised that he had no secured place to keep the victim, he strangled him to death, and buried him in a shallow grave at the outskirt of their home town.
“The suspect further confessed that a week after the kidnapping, he called the victim’s father through his neighbour’s phone number and demanded a ransom of N1. 3 million and N20, 000 recharge card of MTN.

“The suspect led a Medical team as well as a team of detectives to the scene where he buried the victim. The corpse was exhumed, examined and released to his relatives for burial according to Islamic rites.

“Though the suspect confessed to have carried out the kidnapping singlehandedly, he Command’s Commissioner of Police, CP Habu A. Sani, further directed that advance discreet investigation be carried out for more possible breakthrough and arrests of accomplice. ”

The Police Image-maker, however, expressed concern that most of the kidnap cases are being carried out by friends, family members and associates of the victims’ family members.
He, however, urged parents and guardians to be wary of people that visit them, and monitor the whereabouts of their children.

