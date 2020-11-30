24.3 C
FG approves Traditional Medicine Council of Nigeria

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

The National President of the National Association of Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners, (NANTMP), Dr. Shaba Meikudi on Saturday in Lokoja disclosed that the Federal government has approved the establishment of Traditional Medicine Council of Nigeria (TMCN).

Dr. Saba who disclosed this during the annual celebration of ‘Agbo Day’ organised by the Kogi state chapter of ‘Alagbo – Amuye Traditional Medicine’ group, held at Kewon Hotel, Lokoja on Saturday applauded the Federal government for the magnanimous approval of the council for the association to excel.

The President stressed that the approval for the establishment of the council would strengthen the Executive to set up disciplinary committee to handle any erring members across the country adding that there is no association that is not embedded with Quacks.

With the establishment of the council, Dr. Saba further noted that the Executive of the NANTMP would do the needful to regulate the activities of quacks who according to him are out to ternish the name of legitimate members and the Association.

The President, however, called on the government to create Traditional Medicine board in all the states of the federation to enable members Contribute their quotas towards the health care delivery system of the citizenry.

Earlier, the Leader of ‘Alagbo – Amuye Traditional Medicine’ group, Hajia Rashidat Abdulrazak urged members to rededicate their services to humanity by improving on the quality and efficacy of their products to compete favourable with international standards.

Hajia Rashidat, however, disabuse the minds of many in the society that traditional medicine practitioners are in opposition with orthodox system adding that “we even in most cases request for diagnosis test to ascertain the specific problem of patients before we administer our medicine.”

She pointed out that efforts are being put in place to contact NAFDAC and SON to resolve on a packaging arrangements towards exporting their products to other countries that are enthusiastically in need.

The Leader pointed out that the objective of making the Agbo Day was in recognition of Agbo’s importance in human existence and to create a forum for members to share ideas and bring their wealth of experience to bear in moving the Association to an enviable height in the country.

Highlights of the ceremony was the presentation of certificates to zonal officials and awards to some dignitaries who contributed towards the development of herbal medicine practitioners in Kogi state.

