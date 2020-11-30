NGOs Offers Free Medical Outreach To Nasarawa Community

The residents of Old Dagbanah Village, Nasarawa state a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) suburb have benefited from a free medical service organised by the Help Initiative International in commemoration of 2020 World AIDS Day.

The medical Outreach according to the Convener of the Help Initiative Int’l NGOs Mr. Onoja Precious Ikojo, the medical checkups on Malaria, and AIDS was aimed at combating the menace in the community.

He said, “The NGOs Help Initiative Int’l started in 2019 and In accordance with our objective, we are organizing this medical outreach to help cater for the poor and less privilege and we will be doing it twice a year for now.

“We here to give them what they need in life and that is why we are here.

“Our thematic areas covers health, education, environment, politics and good governance, we also focus on the children especially the orphanage and the vulnerable ones as well as the women and the youths.”

He further said that begining from this week we do what we call World AIDS Day, so the World AIDS Day for 2020 start this week. So the medical outreach either by divine happens to fall into World AIDS Day.

The programme manager, Onoja Sunday Bob said that if you can see if you travel down from Abuja to Jikowi and from Jikowi to Old Dagbanah is very hectic.

“It is the place the others cannot take their risk of entry into but Help Initiative Int’l has made it possible to reach to this people of Old Dagbanah mos especially in this period of COVID-19 that things are hard for people to even go out.

“We brought malaria test with drugs and also free AIDS test with drugs, hepatitis B and C test with some drugs. So we are here with some team of doctors and nurses that will diagnose and administer drugs to them,” he added.

Similarly, the executive director of Help Initiative Int’l NGOs Mr. Jonah Agbaji said that the organization have the passion to provide health facilities for the people especially in the rulers areas.

According to him what prompted the foundation to choose Old Dagbanah is that they saw that it is difficult for the people to have access to medical and as you can see the place is very interior and hard to reach.

However, we had the feeling that this health services are far from these people so we decided to bring it closer to them.