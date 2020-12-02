21 C
Abuja
Trending Now

China-ASEAN cooperation eyes on digital economy

China-ASEAN relationship exemplary effort in building community with…

China leads world in new installed photovoltaic capacity

PDP Kwankwasiyya withdraws from Kano LG polls

Reps investigate alleged fraud In IPPIS

2023: APC must honour agreement on zoning, says…

Kogi Governor presents #130.5 b budget for 2021…

Plateau South Bye-Election: INEC pledges free, fair and…

Dry season: Enugu govt donates rapid response vehicles…

Okorocha, Orji Kalu, Shekarau top list of Senators…

News

NAF air strikes kill several Boko Haram fighters in Sambisa Forest

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE as part of subsidiary Operation WUTAR TABKI 2 has destroyed some dwellings of Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) leaders in air strikes executed in the Sambisa Forest area as well as at a settlement about 1.7 Km East of Yale, both in Borno State.

Major General John Enenche Coordinator Defence Media Operations
Defence Headquarters in a press release said several of their fighters were killed in the raid.

He said the air raids were undertaken yesterday, 30 November 2020, after credible Human Intelligence reports and series of aerial surveillance missions had indicated that some of the BHTs that carried out recent attacks against innocent civilians were harboured in makeshift structures under the dense vegetation of the Sambisa Forest while others were tracked to the settlement East of Yale.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the 2 locations. The attack aircraft, while taking turns to engage the targets, delivered lethal bomb and rocket strikes, resulting in the destruction of some of the structures as well as the killing of several terrorists.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Buhari commissions, handover erosion control works in Uyo

Editor

EFCC nabs eight suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan

Editor

Alleged attacking law enforcement personnel callous, unacceptable – Ojukwu

Editor

*Boko Haram/ISWAP: It is uncharitable for anyone to diminish the sacrifices of our military leadership, troops – Yoruba youths*

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Nasarawa RTB ventures into ventilator manufacturing

Editor

Military air attack kill several terrorists in Borno State

Editor

#ENDSARS: CSOs call for suspension of protest

Editor

NYSC punishes 72 corps members in Kano

Editor

NIMASA DG Shuns NASS invitation

Editor

FEC okays $3.1bn Customs modernization project

Editor

Edo Polls:Violence, insecurity may scare voters -Yiaga Africa

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More