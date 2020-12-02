NAF air strikes kill several Boko Haram fighters in Sambisa Forest

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE as part of subsidiary Operation WUTAR TABKI 2 has destroyed some dwellings of Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) leaders in air strikes executed in the Sambisa Forest area as well as at a settlement about 1.7 Km East of Yale, both in Borno State.

Major General John Enenche Coordinator Defence Media Operations

Defence Headquarters in a press release said several of their fighters were killed in the raid.

He said the air raids were undertaken yesterday, 30 November 2020, after credible Human Intelligence reports and series of aerial surveillance missions had indicated that some of the BHTs that carried out recent attacks against innocent civilians were harboured in makeshift structures under the dense vegetation of the Sambisa Forest while others were tracked to the settlement East of Yale.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the 2 locations. The attack aircraft, while taking turns to engage the targets, delivered lethal bomb and rocket strikes, resulting in the destruction of some of the structures as well as the killing of several terrorists.”