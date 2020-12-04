23.2 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NPHCDA unveils 4-year plan, to focus on PHC…

World AIDS Day: Nasarawa targets achieving vision 95-95-95…

COVID-19: Surgeon calls for budgeting, data collection

Lagos East bye – election: How Gbadamosi plans…

NALDA to train 17, 000 rabbit farmers nationwide

NTDs commences annual deworming exercise in FCT

Insecurity: PONSIAC asks Buhari to issue executive order…

NICO to make embassies learn Nigerian languages, culture

Alleged terrorists urge court to transfer trial to…

RMAFC seeks co-operation among revenue regulatory agencies

Politics

Imo PDP debunks Ihedioha’s rumoured defection to APC

From Everest Ezihe, Owerri

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Imo State, has dismissed rumour that the immediate past governor of the State and leader of the party in the state, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, had concluded plans to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Hon. Ihedioha who governed the state for about eight months lost the seat to Senator Hope Uzodimma in a Supreme Court controversial judgement.

In a statement issued by the State PDP Publicity Secretary, Ogubundu Nwadike, in Owerri, on Wednesday, the party described the speculation as the handiwork of mischief makers.

According to the statement, “The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party, Imo State has been drawn to a mischievous, poorly scripted story, attributed to a national daily, as well as other social media news platforms, alleging plans by His Excellency, Emeka Ihedioha, CON and some notable leaders of our great party to decamp to the All Progressives Congress.

“Ordinarily, we would not dignify such inanity with an official response, but to ensure that nobody is held in doubt about the falsehood inherent in the said story. We not only declare unequivocally that Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, has no plans to leave our dear party, we authoritatively add that he and other leaders of our party in the state have no reason to contemplate such action.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

APC: stepping into 2020 in search of peace

Editor

Rivers APC crisis: Wishing your political opponent death is evil – Abe

Editor

Why Anambra should have no business with under development, by Nwankpo

Editor

Bauchi: Another Dogara ally resigns from Gov. Mohammed’s cabinet

Editor

US presidential election: Democratic aspirant, Bloomberg, suspends campaign

Editor

APC drags INEC to Supreme Court, seeks cancelation of Kogi, Bayelsa elections

Editor

PDP Reps insist on reversal of fuel pump price, electricity tariff

Editor

Minimum wage: Oyo govt, organized Labour reach agreement

Editor

Abia 2023 : Equity favours Isuikwuato district – Esike

Editor

Incompetency, not COVID-19 responsible for nation’s economic woes, says PDP

Editor

PDP’s rebuilding must begin with restitution, APC tells Atiku, Party

Editor

PDP, APGA, SDP Loses Over ,4000 Members As Former Reps Decamps To APC In Benue

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More