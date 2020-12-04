Imo PDP debunks Ihedioha’s rumoured defection to APC

From Everest Ezihe, Owerri

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Imo State, has dismissed rumour that the immediate past governor of the State and leader of the party in the state, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, had concluded plans to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Hon. Ihedioha who governed the state for about eight months lost the seat to Senator Hope Uzodimma in a Supreme Court controversial judgement.

In a statement issued by the State PDP Publicity Secretary, Ogubundu Nwadike, in Owerri, on Wednesday, the party described the speculation as the handiwork of mischief makers.

According to the statement, “The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party, Imo State has been drawn to a mischievous, poorly scripted story, attributed to a national daily, as well as other social media news platforms, alleging plans by His Excellency, Emeka Ihedioha, CON and some notable leaders of our great party to decamp to the All Progressives Congress.

“Ordinarily, we would not dignify such inanity with an official response, but to ensure that nobody is held in doubt about the falsehood inherent in the said story. We not only declare unequivocally that Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, has no plans to leave our dear party, we authoritatively add that he and other leaders of our party in the state have no reason to contemplate such action.”