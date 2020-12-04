23.2 C
Politics

Ohanaeze PG election: No influence over Obiozor’s endorsement, says Chukwu

From Everest Ezihe, Owerri

As criticisms continbue to trail the reported endorsement of Professor George Obiozor as the Imo State consensus candidate for the forthcoming Ohanaeze Ndigbo Presidential election by some elders and groups in the state, Ezechi Chukwu, has denied the rumour that their decision was influenced by some external forces.

Chukwu who’s the Imo State chapter President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo disclosed this in a press statement he endorsed and issued to news men in Owerri including The Authority on Thursday.

According to him, “Infact, what we did in Imo State on the selection of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo is a replica of what happened in Enugu State when Nnia Nwodo was chosen in Enugu, but to our greatest surprise here in Imo State some people have gone to the extent of presenting a letter purported to be from Myetti Allah in respect of this wise and peaceful understanding by the good people of Imo State.

“It’s necessary to state clearly that there was no external influence from any quarter on this issue. The decision was done in good faith for the well being of our people. Rumour mongering and fake news have done much damage to the society. That’s why we have come up to put the records straight” he said.

He informed that the meetings by Imo State elders for the discussion of the state presidential candidate for the election as zoned to the state was provoked by the number of candidates from the state aspiring for the position, adding that at a point they were over 20 and this called for concerned among the Elders.

According to Chukwu “consequently, Imo State Ohanaeze leadership in harmony with the elders and leaders of the state in general resolved to come up with a committee for the Imo candidate. It’s very important to emphasize that, all the meetings were sponsored by our leader Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, CFR in his capacity as the Chairman of Council of Elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.”

