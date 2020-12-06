Nigerian Navy to conduct recruitment aptitude test

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has announced a date for the 2020 Recruitment Aptitude Test.

A press release by Commodore Suleman Dahun said the test will hold on Saturday 12 December 2020 in 30 centres across the nation.

He advised applicants to visit www.joinnigeriannavy.com for names of shortlisted candidates.

“Shortlisted applicants are to report at their chosen examination centres indicated against their names for the Aptitude Test not later than 7.00AM.

“Candidates will not be allowed to write the Aptitude Test in any centre other than their chosen centre.

“Candidates are to come along with print out of the Application Form showing particulars of candidate; One Coloured Passport Photograph; Writing materials (2B Pencils, Pens, and Erasers) and Face Masks.”