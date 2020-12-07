Ganduje donates land to FG for construction of 5,000 housing units

From MaduabuchiNmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr.Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has donated a massive land to the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) to build 5,000 housing units in the state.

He also gave a nod to the Agency’s request to rejuvenate the Federal Housing Estate in the axis Sharada of the state.

A delegation from FHA under the leadership of the Executive Director, Business Development, in charge of Commercial, Corporate and Social Housing, Hon. AbdulmuminiJibrinKofa, who visited Ganduje in his office on Sunday, briefed him about their inspection tour of Sharada Housing Estate.

Kofa said part of the things targeted at for the rejuvenation exercise include removal of illegal structures, putting street lights, standard culverts construction, building of standard road networks, among other things.

He lamented that during their inspection tour they realised that there were illegal occupants at the Estate, explaining that, “There are those who are illegally occupying some of the houses, some have illegally acquired lands there and there are illegal structures, like corner shops.”

The Executive Director further briefed the governor that, “Your Excellency we had a meeting with the Residents Association of the Estate alongside security agencies. We also gave a standing directive of 30 days for all those who are illegally using the place to immediately leave.”

He added that, “those who are residing in houses illegally were advised and directed to know what to do next, emphasising that, “There are those who erected structures without any permission from authorities. Those we also asked them to write to the concerned government agencies for rectification.”

In his brief remarks Governor Ganduje expressed satisfaction on the rejuvenation exercise, while commending the Federal Housing Authority; he also lamented how other federal housing estates were eluding the state.”The state government is behind this move to rejuvenate our only federal housing estate, Sharada. I am therefore advising all those who know they are there illegally, to accept the directive given by the Federal Housing Authority,” he said.

“Our Sharada Housing Estate has been there for the last 32 years. And it is the only federal housing estate the state can boost of. It was built during the reign of the former President ShehuAliyuShagari, of blessed memory. We, at the party level then, the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), we wrote to the President that we needed the Estate,” he stated.

Ganduje, however, recalled that it was established during the regime of Alhaji Muhammad AbubakarRimi, the then Governor of old Kano state, of blessed memory.

He maintained that to fill that gap, of the absence of other Federal Housing estates in the state, the state government gave a mass land to FHA for the construction of over 5,000 housing units.