22.7 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Old village in Zhejiang province revitalized through green,…

#ENDSARS: We’re Prepared For Violent Confrontation, Northern Group…

Kano govt boosts small scale enterprises, builds business…

Kano expends N6bn in basic education in 2…

Visiting Professorship: We Are Sorry, US Varsity Apologises…

Kano LG Polls: KANSIEC holds workshop for Electoral…

SMEDAN trains 70 teachers in Nasarawa on entrepreneurship…

FCTA demolishes mall, marks British School over land…

Knocks, kudos as APC NEC extends Gov. Buni’s…

Rotary Club of Jos presents wheelchairs to Polio…

News

Be of good conduct – Enugu CJ admonishes Corps members

By Ralph Christopher

The Chief Judge of Enugu state Hon Justice N P Emehelu has encouraged corps members to imbibe discipline and be of good conduct during their service to the fatherland.

The Chief Judge represented by Hon. Justice A. O Onovo gave the advise at the Swearing-in ceremony of the 2020 batch B stream 1B corps members deployed to Enugu state.

Congratulating the corps members, the State Coordinator, Mr. Sam Ujogu urged them to be good ambassadors of scheme and abide by all rules and regulations of the Scheme during their service year.

About 850 corps members were sworn-in.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Declare war on vendors of pirated books, publishers tell FG

Editor

CSO accuses Kogi Commissioner of awarding N36 contracts to cronies

Editor

Late Justice Tom Yakubu, An Astute of Jurist – Gov. Bello

Editor

*PMB told to sustain his feats on Boko Haram in tackling insecurity*

Editor

CSOs advocate green recovery out of COVID-19 in Nigeria

Editor

Lawyer petitions Enugu CJ over suspension of execution of court judgment

Editor

CSOs laud Buhari over new CBN deputy governor

Editor

Zulum urges posting of competent, dedicated officers to military commands

Editor

We have not cancelled any result, says JAMB

Editor

UNICEF, WHO, Abia gov’s wife harp on exclusive breastfeeding

Editor

Group accuses Naval Officers of killing farmer, driver in Kogi

Editor

Coronavirus: Gov. Lalong imposes stiffer measures to protect citizens

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More