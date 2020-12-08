Be of good conduct – Enugu CJ admonishes Corps members

By Ralph Christopher

The Chief Judge of Enugu state Hon Justice N P Emehelu has encouraged corps members to imbibe discipline and be of good conduct during their service to the fatherland.

The Chief Judge represented by Hon. Justice A. O Onovo gave the advise at the Swearing-in ceremony of the 2020 batch B stream 1B corps members deployed to Enugu state.

Congratulating the corps members, the State Coordinator, Mr. Sam Ujogu urged them to be good ambassadors of scheme and abide by all rules and regulations of the Scheme during their service year.

About 850 corps members were sworn-in.