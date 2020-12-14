Enugu govt moves for improved hygiene in communities

From Maurice Okafor, Enugu

To ensure an improvement on hygiene behaviours among people living in various communities in Enugu state, the state government has launched a programme tagged “Clean Family Campaign” in the state.

The campaign which is aimed at encouraging the residents imbibe key hygiene behaviours like frequent hand washing with soaps,respiratory hygiene, social distancing, regular surface cleansing, use of toilets and proper waste management, was launched by the special adviser to Governor Ugwuanyi on water resources, Hon Dubem Anthony Onyia(Jnr) in partnership with ‘WaterAid Nigeria’in Enugu, over the weekend.

Speaking,Hon Dubem Onyia expressed hope that the ‘Clean Family Campaign “in Enugu communities is a step in the right direction to achieve the target of an end to open defecations in the state in 2022, among others objectives listed above.”

To achieve these goals, he said promotional messages will be harped on the electronic media, in as much as posters and stickers containing the messages will be posted in several nook and crannies of communities.

According to him,the Clean Family Campaign in Enugu state will also distribute permanent hand washing facilities,semi-hand washing facilities and hygiene equipment to some underserved communities.

His words,” We encourage every resident of Enugu state to maximize the campaign and adopt recommended hygiene behaviours. The family is the basic social unit of the society. If the family decides to take responsibility for their personal hygiene, we will have a healthy society “.

WaterAid Nigeria, a Non-governmental organization (NGO) partnering in the project expressed its commitment to the objective of endearing good water,sanitation and hygiene (WASH) to the people of Enugu state with other sector stakeholders.

The WaterAid Enugu state Programme leader,Mr Terkimbi Tom stated,” Delivering on the promise of Sustainable Development Goal 6- Clean water and hygiene for us all is not a task any one government or organization can achieve alone. It requires stakeholders approach, synergistic partnership and collaborative financing.WaterAid is committed to working with the government, sector stakeholders and development partners towards making good hygiene a priority for all Nigerians. Everyone has a right to water,sanitation and hygiene. We all must act to leave no one behind.”