30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Ganduje Mourns Bello Isah Bayero

Gov. Lalong flags off FGs Extended Special Public…

Nigerian Stock Exchange inaugurates claims review panel

Intelligent transformation gives a boost to manufacturing sector…

Countries should take responsible actions to drive global…

China encourages foreign investment in wider range of…

China’s ‘toilet revolution’ brings new look to rural…

Global Amnesty Watch frowns at ‘despicable’ Congress siege,…

A Life Bencher, Chief ZIGGY AZIKE’s Sudden Death…

Nigeria: Imposition of total lockdowns helps covid-19 to…

News

Gov. Lalong flags off FGs Extended Special Public Works Programme in Plateau

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State on Friday flagged off the Extended Special Public Works Programme in the State.

The Programme is to engage 17, 000 citizens of the State, cutting across the 17 LGAs.

It would be recalled that the Extended Special Public Works Programme is an outcome of the Pilot Special Public Works Programme in the Rural Area approved by President Muhammadu Buhari and implemented by the NDE in early 2020, and is to engage 1, 000 citizens in 774 LGAs in the country.

Lalong while flagging off the aforementioned programme in Jos the State Capital, said it shows the determination of the APC led government in the country to tackle unemployment headlong.

He urged participants to put in their best, saying “is a call to national service and is an opportunity to put your talent at work”.

“This why I have consistently advised youths to learn a skill to be self employed, rather than always look up to government for white collar jobs.

Also speaking, Chairman, State Selection Committee of the Programme, Hon. Rufus Bature, said 17, 000 citizens of the state have been engaged.

Bature maintained that, as part of the selection process, 30 people were selected from the state ward, while 70 others from the Federal wards, which make-up the 17, 000 cutting across the state.

“So what we are doing here is not about free money, you must earn it.

In her remarks, the Minster of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, represented by her aide, Bala Mohammed, said there is no administration in the history of the country that has brought so much social investment programmes targeted at the ordinary citizen, like the Buhari led government has done, and is still doing.

Some of the jobs to be undertaken by the participants include; street cleaning, solar maintenance, maintenance of rural roads, traffic control, cleaning of public infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, among others.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Rape: Bauchi NAWOJ protests, calls for stiffer punishment

Editor

CAN wades into Gov. Umahi, Ebonyi stakeholders defection saga

Editor

APC Crisis: Buhari backs Giadom

Editor

IPOB raises alarm over ‘house to house’ search for it’s members by security operatives

Editor

Independence: CBCN asks Nigerians to keep hope, focus on unifying factors

Editor

WFWI-N calls for more awareness against gender-based violence in communities

Editor

Reps call for Covid -19 testing on Multichoice CEO

Editor

Wike reinforces ban on IPOB activities in Rivers

Editor

Regional Integration: Barrow harps on implementation of ECOWAS Protocols

Editor

Zamfara has 148,000 out-of-school children, says Minister

Editor

Youth leaders frown at political interference on Ogoni cleanup

Editor

Rivers Commissioner advocates for discipline in public service

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More