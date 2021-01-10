Police Arrest Two, Recover Vehicle Over Armed Robbery Incident That Claimed One Life In Kano

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

A crack team of Police men despatched by the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu A. Sani has arrested two suspects and recovered a motor vehicle, after a robbery incident at Zoo Road which claimed the life of 50-year old Isa Hassan Abubakar, on Saturday night.

The spokesman of Kano state Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed to incident to our Correspondent on Sunday, said the quick response of the police, folded to attempts of the armed robbers to escaped with the vehicle.

According to him, “it was a pure case of armed robbery. They shot at their victim and tried running away with the vehicle.

” Our men arrived in good time. Police cordoned off the area. The vehicle was recovered and two suspects were arrested in connection to the armed robbery incident.”

He added that, “the police rushed the victim to hospital where he was quickly attended to, but was later confirmed dead as a result of severe bullet wounds.”

The police spokesman said investigation is still ongoing as police are making frantic efforts to track down more of the armed and recover they arms and ammunition they used.

The AUTHORITY gathered that the incident occurred at about 10 pm, Saturday, within the Shoprite Mall area.

According to eyewitness account, the gun men went straight to their victim, removed him from the car, shot him at a close range, and drove away in the car, but later abandoned the car due to heavy security presence.

