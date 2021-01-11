Chukwu debunks death rumour

From Maurice Okafor, Enugu The former Super Eagles captain and who later became the national coach of the team, Christian Chukwu on Sunday,January 10, dispelled rumours trending in the social media that he has passed on. Christain Chukwu who also during his active carrier played for Rangers International Football club of Enugu,celebrated his 70th birthday on Monday January 4th, with pomp snd pageantry as both President Muhammad Buhari and the Enugu state governor,Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi were among distinguished Nigerians who felicitated across to the Nigerian football legend. Barely a few days after his 70th birth day celebration, the ugly rumour of his death started to make rounds in some social media platforms. But seaking on Sunday in his Enugu residence in company of his friends, Christian Chukwu said he was surprised as everyone at the news of his death. Chukwu who was full of praise to God for life, said he had received series of calls from his friends all over the world who had been calling to find out whether or not the news was true. " I don't know where the story emanated from. Nobody has come to speak with me or any member of my family. I only heard people saying that I was dead" he said. He described the story as false, noting that it is unprofessional for anyone to come up with such a report without any form of investigation. "As you can see, I am chatting in my house with my friends. I didn't not even go to the hospital for sickness. "Whoever wished him dead will die before me and we shall attend their burial. I wonder why anybody will wish me dead" he said.