DSS uncovers plot to incite religious violence

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday alerted the public of plot to incite religious violence.
A press release by DSS Public Relations Officer, National Headquarters, Dr. Peter Afunanya said some elements are working with external forces to incite religious violence across the country. 
He said that targeted States are Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Oyo, Lagos and those in the South East.
“Part of the plans is to cause inter-religious conflicts as well as use their foot soldiers to attack some worship centres, religious leaders, personalities, key and vulnerable points,” he stated.
“Consequently, Nigerians are advised to be wary of these antics and shun all divisive tendencies aimed at inciting or setting them against one another.
He said that DSS will collaborate with sister agencies to maintain public order.
“While the Service pledges to collaborate with sister agencies to ensure that public order is maintained, those hatching these plots are warned to desist from such in the interest of peace, security and development of the country. 

“However, law abiding citizens (and residents) are encouraged to report suspected breaches of peace around them to the nearest security agencies.”
