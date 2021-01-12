22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Taraba State: Gov. Darius Ishaku Committed to the…

PHOTO NEWS

Why north is afraid of restructuring – Pat…

NIS Fire Outbreak: No cause for alarm, FG…

Kontagora’s death, huge national loss – PDP

PDP congratulates Obiozor, new President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo

Minimum wage: PDP condemns brutality against protesting Council…

Wasteland in north China turned into fashion center

China’s COVID-19 vaccination tops 9 million

Village in SW China explores roxburgh rose industry,…

News

NIS Fire Outbreak: No cause for alarm, FG assures

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has assured Nigerians that there is no cause for alarm over the recent fire outbreak at the Headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Sauka Abuja.


The minister represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Mr. Shuaibu Balgore disclosed this to Journalists on Monday.


According to the minister, there is no cause for alarm as the  unfortunate fire incidence will not disrupt the activity of the Nigeria Immigration Service as they will continue to provide service to Nigerians home and abroad.


The minister noted that the affected area of the building include the call Centre,the migration information and data analysis system (MIDAS) and the interpol passenger information system.


He however, noted that all technology disrupted are fully backed structure and as such,  restoring service to Nigerians and other users will not be hampered but assured that service to return soon.


“I want to use this opportunity to assure Nigerians that there is no cause for alarm, this fire did not affect any financial record system.”


“We are not suspecting any hassle, however further investigations are ongoing, I want all Nigerians to be assured that transparency will be observed in this process to ascertain the cause of the fire and extent of damage.”


The Comptroller General, of the Service, Muhammed Babandede also reiterated the assurance of the service to ensure service back with full operation as early as possible.


“I will like to assure Nigerians that the fire outbreak has not affected our operation, the only challenge is about our connection and this will be done in the next three days.”


“I will like to assure you that within 3 to 4 days, we will restore service to headquarters and all remote locations.”


“We have invited the Federal Fire Service who will investigate and give us the cause of the fire.” he added.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Buhari meets Sanwo-Olu over Coronavirus

Editor

Gov Umahi orders investigation into killing of couple in Afikpo

Editor

Killers of Sokoto seminarian arrested – Fr. Omotosho

Editor

60 year old diabetic, hypertensive Patient dies of COVID-19 in Kebbi

Editor

HERDSMEN ATTACK : Gov Ortom confirms 20 dead in Benue attack

Editor

Lagos explosion: Archbishop Ibezim Commiserates with victims

Editor

IG orders Edo, Ondo CPs to review preparations ahead of elections

Editor

Why States delayed in distributing palliatives in warehouses- CACOVID

Editor

Bayelsa: S’Court throws out Aliabe’s appeal against Diri

Editor

Why we honoured Church founder – PDP Youth Alliance

Editor

NDDC: Pondei aide on Special Duties, Micheal resigns

Editor

Court Awards N1m Damages Against FG over Crackdown on

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More