NIS Fire Outbreak: No cause for alarm, FG assures

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has assured Nigerians that there is no cause for alarm over the recent fire outbreak at the Headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Sauka Abuja.



The minister represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Mr. Shuaibu Balgore disclosed this to Journalists on Monday.



According to the minister, there is no cause for alarm as the unfortunate fire incidence will not disrupt the activity of the Nigeria Immigration Service as they will continue to provide service to Nigerians home and abroad.



The minister noted that the affected area of the building include the call Centre,the migration information and data analysis system (MIDAS) and the interpol passenger information system.



He however, noted that all technology disrupted are fully backed structure and as such, restoring service to Nigerians and other users will not be hampered but assured that service to return soon.



“I want to use this opportunity to assure Nigerians that there is no cause for alarm, this fire did not affect any financial record system.”



“We are not suspecting any hassle, however further investigations are ongoing, I want all Nigerians to be assured that transparency will be observed in this process to ascertain the cause of the fire and extent of damage.”



The Comptroller General, of the Service, Muhammed Babandede also reiterated the assurance of the service to ensure service back with full operation as early as possible.



“I will like to assure Nigerians that the fire outbreak has not affected our operation, the only challenge is about our connection and this will be done in the next three days.”



“I will like to assure you that within 3 to 4 days, we will restore service to headquarters and all remote locations.”



“We have invited the Federal Fire Service who will investigate and give us the cause of the fire.” he added.