22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Taraba State: Gov. Darius Ishaku Committed to the…

PHOTO NEWS

Why north is afraid of restructuring – Pat…

NIS Fire Outbreak: No cause for alarm, FG…

Kontagora’s death, huge national loss – PDP

PDP congratulates Obiozor, new President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo

Minimum wage: PDP condemns brutality against protesting Council…

Wasteland in north China turned into fashion center

China’s COVID-19 vaccination tops 9 million

Village in SW China explores roxburgh rose industry,…

News

Kontagora’s death, huge national loss – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with the government and people of Niger over the death of a former Military Administrator of Benue and Kano states, Col. Isa Kontagora (retd.).


The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Monday in Abuja, also commiserated with the Kontagora family, describing his death of the retired military officer as a huge national loss.
Ologbondiyan said that the party was grief-stricken over the death of the former Chairman, Niger PDP Elders’ Committee, describing him as a courageous soldier, fine officer and patriotic Nigerian.


He said that the late Kontagora had made immense sacrifices for the unity, stability and development of the country, particularly his selfless roles towards the return of democracy in 1999.


“He was a quintessential democrat and fearless fighter for the entrenchment and strengthening of democratic tenets respect for the constitution, adherence to rule of law, social justice, equality and fairness in our country.


“He was a loyal party man, who remained committed to the ideals of our party as well as its stability and progress, both at national and state levels.


“His contributions as the Chairman of the Niger State PDP Elders’ committee remain invaluable in the history of our party,” he said.


Ologbondiyan said that the party was saddened that Kontagora left at the time the nation needed his wealth of experience and patriotism the most.


“Our party commiserates with the Kontagora family, our party fold as well as the government and people of Niger and prays God to grant us the fortitude the bear this irreparable loss,” he said. 

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Special Report: KANO’S 365 DAYS of DEMOCRACY GAINS

THE AUTHORITY

Ikpeazu didn’t blame Nnamdi Kanu for Abia ‘underdevelopment’ – Commissioner

Editor

Nigeria re-elected to chair UN Peacekeeping Committee

Editor

Alleged woman witch escapes death after police rescue

Editor

Bauchi first lady charges women on economy

Editor

COVID-19: Dokpesi recovers, urges govt to invest in health care

Editor

Buhari denies revoking 150 memos approved by late Kyari

Editor

Killers of Sokoto seminarian arrested – Fr. Omotosho

Editor

Abia govt to compensate airport land donors before May – Commissioner

Editor

Reps to probe Police pension managers over failure to deliver obligations

Editor

Eid-el Kabir : Reps minority caucus call for slefless service among leaders

Editor

Zamfara: PDP alleges plot by Supreme Court to reverse itself

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More