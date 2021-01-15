30 C
Crime

Former Bauchi lawmaker, Ningi, kidnapped

A former member of the Bauchi Assembly, Abdulmumuni Ningi, has been abducted by gunmen.

It was gathered that he was whisked away by gunmen around 8:00pm on Thursday within Bauchi metropolis.

Confirming the incident to newsmen Friday, Bauchi police spokesman, DSP Ahmed Wakili, said the command reliably gathered Ningi was trailed by his four abductors.

They were said to have driven in a gold coloured car with which he was trailed to his house around the BSADP area at Isa Yuguda Guest House.

He added that the kidnappers, who were fully armed with guns, seized their victim and drove away with him in the car they brought .

Wakili said his whereabouts is unknown at the moment as no demand has been made by the abductors.

