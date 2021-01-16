COVID-19: NAFDAC raise the alarm over fake vaccine in circulation

By Hassan Zaggi

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has warned Nigerians that there are fake COVID-19 vaccine in circulation in Nigeria.

She further warned Nigerians against receiving any vaccine that is not approved by NAFDAC.

The Director General of the Agency, Mojisola Adeyeye, gave the warning at a media briefing on Friday.

She, however, disclosed that her agency was yet to receive any application for approval for COVID-19 vaccine from any of the manufactures.

“NAFDAC has not received any application from Covid Vaccine manufacturers yet and therefore no vaccines have been approved by NAFDAC.

“COVID-19 vaccines are new, and the side effects or adverse events must be well monitored, therefore, if NAFDAC does not approve, the public should not use,” she stressed.

She further warned that: “There are reports of fake vaccines in Nigeria. NAFDAC is pleading with the public to beware. No Covid Vaccines have been approved by NAFDAC. Fake vaccines can cause Covid-like illnesses or other serious diseases that could kill.”

Emergency use authorisation and licensing, she said: “NAFDAC will use “Reliance” or “Recognition” to expedite Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for vaccines already approved by more matured regulatory authorities.

“The full dossier submitted by the manufacturer or Market Authorisation Holder (MAH) will be thoroughly reviewed by the Vaccine Committee that is made up of multiple Directorates in the Agency – Drug Registration and Regulatory Affairs, Drug Evaluation and Research, Pharmacovigilance and Post Marketing Surveillance, Drug, Biologics and Vaccines Laboratory Services.”

