Matawalle deserves commendations over fight against insecurity- Commissioner

From Salisu Zakari Maradun, Gusau

Governor Bello Matawallen Maradun of Zamfara state has been described as the best governor the state has produced since the return of democracy considering his zeal and determination to transform the state in all ramifications. He is also believed to be one of the governors who can sacrifice even their lives for their people as they believe that they will give an account of their stewardship while on earth. The description was made by the state commissioner for local government and community development, Alhaji Yahaya Chado Gora in a Zamfara radio Hausa programme monitored in Gusau.

Chado said from inception of the present administration to date, the government through the ministry had performed wonderfully as within a short time, it embarked on the construction of a number of roads both within and outside the state capital which were lacking before now.

According to the commissioner, from the day the government was inaugurated, a number of people who left the state unceremoniously for fear of banditry activities have returned home for the belief that the end of banditry has come. He explained that to buttress his argument that he loves the state, and having committed himself to the service of humanity, the governor immediately after his swearing in as the chief security officer of the state, came up with a genuine and accepted idea of how to live in peace in the state. “everybody in this state knew how this man met our state, particularly with regard to security. We all know that up to a week to the swearing in of the governor, there was no peace in this state, but few weeks after resumption, things started to go for the better. For over a decade we could not sleep with our two eyes closed but now we can beat our chest and say we are better.

Compared with the previous administration, Chado added that before the advent of Matawalles administration, to go to the bush was not possible for over 80% of the populace and whose main occupation is farming. The commissioner stated that the governor was seriously worried over the wanton killing of the people even before he became the leader.

Following the entering into dialogue between government and bandits, in less than three weeks the residents began to experience changes as constant killing, kidnapping and burning of towns and villages suddenly stopped, “perhaps just few here and there, because we cannot say all. But at least over 80% success have been recorded in the area of security,

In addition to that, the government also purchased 200 brand new Toyota Hilux and distributed some to all the security services across the state all to ensure the maintenance of peace.

He added that the governor has made life easier to the people particularly rural dwellers. ‘’When you look at the whole situation and considering what this government inherited from the previous one in terms of hardship and difficulties that over shadowed the lives of almost 90% of the populace, it deserves respect, salute and recognition even by the outside world” Chado commented further that it was during the government of Matawallen Maradun that the rest of the local governments witnessed the existence of government in the state after 24 years of its creation. According to him, all the 14 local government the state has apart from the one in the state capital none of them had a fire fighting vehicle, but today any local government you go, you will see it parked in their offices”.

The government, according to Chado had not even stopped there as it also immediately, directed that all districts across the state must have one primary health centre each, the work of which is about 90% completion. According to him, no local government has not been touched in terms of development.

Currently, continue the commissioner, government of the state under Matawallen Maradun and in just its short stay in office, which is not up to two years, but has been able to construct a number of roads. In addition to the health centres it built. The government also in its effort towards creating jobs to everyone, especially youth, has established or formed a committee shouldered with the responsibility of giving youths the sum of ten thousand naira as stipend while women will receive twenty thousand naira monthly. Still in the health sector, the commissioner revealed that the referral hospital situated at Shinkafi for long has been completed. And for the cordial relationship to be sustained between the two warring clans, the governor, being an experienced person as far as security is concerned, decided that each of the three senatorial zone of the state should have one Rugga settlement and with all the necessary provision of social amenities. One of the three ruggas has, at the time of writing this report, reached over 90% completion. In compliance with federal government directives with regard to covid-19, the administration of the governor of Zamfara has made a tremendous efforts toward making all the necessary provision, ranging from isolation centres and other needed facilities.