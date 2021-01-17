Buratai commends troops for ‘defeating’ Boko Haram insurgents in Marte

STATEMENT: Following an encounter/ambush by troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO against Boko Haram terrorists when they attempted to attack troops’ location at the outskirts of Marte, in Borno State, during which the Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE played a decisive/commendable role in the destruction of 7 terrorists’ gun trucks and decimation of unconfirmed number of the insurgents.

The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TY Buratai, hereby appreciates and commends the troops, especially the Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE for their heroic and patriotic actions which resulted in the successes recorded. He urged them to maintain the momentum and expedite actions to ensure speedy final defeat of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Nigeria.

SAGIR MUSA

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations