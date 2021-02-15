Why I constructed road linking Abia community – Akwa Ibom Gov

From Steve Oko, Umuahia

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has explained that his decision to construct a 160-metre road linking Arochukwu community in Abia State with a border community in Akwa Ibom was to promote harmony and brotherhood between the two neighbouring states.

Gov. Emmanuel who gave the explanation while commissioning a 10km – Osokwa-Aro Umuejie-Omoba Road, constructed by Governor Okezie said he was poised to pursue any agenda that would promote peaceful co-existence between Abia and Akwa Ibom.

He commended Gov. Ikpeazu for his giant strides towards infrastructural development which he noted was key for the economic prosperity of any state.

Gov. Emmanuel described the new road which links Abia and Akwa Ibom State crisscrossing three Local Government Areas as very strategic for the economic growth of both states.

He expressed satisfaction over the quality of work on the road which according to him was built to last long.

The new road serves as a by-pass for commuters accessing Akwa Ibom from the Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway without passing through the ever-busy Osisioma/ Aba/Owerri Road.

Speaking earlier, Gov Ikpeazu said the new road which was in continuation of his “Kinetic Abia project inspection and commissioning programme”, would help decongest the perennial traffic jam along Aba Owerri Road Aba as it will provide alternate route to commuters to and fro Akwa Ibom without passing through Aba metropolis.

He said he decided to give attention to the ring road because of its great economic importance to the state.

Ikpeazu further said that the link road provides access to many other towns including Umuahia, and Cross River State through Akwa Ibom.

The governor who added that the road would mutually improve the economic advancement of both Akwa Ibom and Abia States, called for more unity and harmonious relationship between the two states.

He confessed that he had learnt a lot from his Akwa Ibom State counterpart, who he described as a “transgenerational leader”, hence his decision to invite him to commission the road.

In their separate speeches, the Member representing Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Solomon Adaelu; and his Isiala Ngwa North/South Federal Constituency counterpart, Hon. Darlington Nwokocha applauded Gov. Ikpeazu for constructing the road which they said would improve the economy of the affected communities as well as the entire state.