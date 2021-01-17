Ekiti govt budgets N1.4b for Amotekun

The Ekiti Government, on Sunday said it earmarked the sum of N1.4b to enable the newly formed South West security outfit, Amotekun, to have a smooth take off to tackle insecurity in the state

The Commissioner for Budget, Femi Ajayi, made this known at a press conference in Ado Ekiti while presenting details of the state’s N109.666 budget for 2021, as passed by the State Assembly

Christened “Budget of Recovery and Economic Restoration”, the commissioner noted that the entire budget comprises N58. 4 billion for recurrent and N51.6 billion for capital expenditure.

Ajayi said that the state has prioritized security in the budget, in a bid to further attract investment with the assurance of safety of all investors and residents.

“Following the incessant security challenges which include kidnapping, herders/farmers clashes, robberies in the country, to ensure the security of lives and properties, Governor Kayode Fayemi inaugurated the Ekiti State Security Trust Fund coined ‘Amotekun’ in collaboration with other South-Western States on 19th October, 2020.

“A sum of N1.44 billion has been earmarked as capital allocation for Amotekun Corps. For procurement of Drones for surveillance, a sum of N550 million has been earmarked while a total of N320 million will be spent on safety city project and the Ekiti State Security Trust Fund will gulp a sum of N55 million,” the commissioner disclosed.

He said that government had also earmarked a total of N8 billion to critical areas of social services, to include the education sector, health, gender empowerment, social security and other pivotal sub-sectors critical to the growth of the state’s economy.

Ajayi also noted that the 2021 Ekiti budget would be funded through the federation Account with expected N29.6 billion, adding that N8.4 billion would be raised from Internally Generated Revenue, which he noted would include taxes and other fees, while N4.5 billion would be generated from tertiary institutions, including other sundry sources.