APC will take over Adamawa State In 2023, says Namdas

By Austin Ajayi, Yola

The member representing Toungo, Ganye, Jada and Mayo-Belwa Federal constituency in the National Assembly, Abdulrazak Namdas, says the All Progressives Congress (APC), will take over Adamawa state come 2023.

Namdas stated this in his home town, Ganye, shortly after revalidating his membership with his party, All Progressives Congress (APP) recently; stressing that the on-going registration and revalidation exercise of the party was aimed at taking over power in Adamawa state and maintain its position at the federal level.

The lawmaker who is also the chairman of the House of Representatives committee on army commended the caretaker leadership of the party under the Yobe state governor, Maimala Buni for ensuring that the exercise is conducted and successful.

“The journey of APC to take over the government in Adamawa and also to retain government at the national level has just begun.

“The registration exercise is meant to arm our members for the challenges ahead. I want to tell you that the only party that is alive in Nigeria is the All Progressives Congress,” Namdas said, adding that the exercise will help the party know its strength and have a database of its members and those who joined newly across the country.

“It is with this membership card that we are going to show our strength as members of the APC in this country.

“We will face the opposition and let them know we will remain in power by the special grace of God based on the good works of the present government. I can tell you that States, where APC is in the opposition, will take over the government.”

He revealed that stakeholders of the party at all levels have agreed to work together and ensure that whoever emerged as the party’s candidate at any level is fully supported.

” I remains optimistic that the ongoing exercise will further strengthen and unite the party as it prepares for the 2023 elections’.

“All of us that are stakeholders in APC whether as aspirants or not we are not going to fight among ourselves. We shall work together to ensure that whoever emerges as a candidate in any of the elections be it president, governor, senator, House of Reps., or House of Assembly.'”

The APC gubernatorial aspirant for 2023, while calling on those who are not members of the party to register and support the APC, the lawmaker however, tasked registration officers and their supervisors to be fair to all who want to be members of the party at all levels.

He said “this exercise is an opportunity for those who are not in our party to take up this membership and be full-fletch members.

“We are calling on our members, registration officers, and supervisors not to deny anybody the opportunity to become a member of the party.”

He further assured that both old and new members will be given equal opportunity to exercise their franchise in whichever way they want.