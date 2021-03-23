33 C
Anambra: Power must rotate to south senatorial zone, group insists

From Isaac Ojo and Ifeoma Ejiofor, Nnewi


Equity Movement Turn By Turn, has condemned an alleged clandestine move by one of the major contenders in the forth coming gubernatorial election in the state to return power to Anambra central senatorial zone.


The group in a communiqué signed by the chairman Hon. Gaius Ezeh and the secretary Hon. Dan Ejianya made available to journalists, noted that it was the former governor of the state, Mr. Peter Obi during his eight years in office who convinced Anambrarians of the need to zone political offices to the senatorial districts.


Equity Movement Turn By Turn pointed out that Ndi Anambra after realizing the benefits of zoning subsequently allow Anambra North senatorial zone to produce the incumbent governor, Chief Willie Obiano who will be completing his eight year tenure in March 2022.


The group said that should the North senatorial zone return power to the Central senatorial district, it would then appear that the zoning arrangement is between the two zones, a development which they insisted is not proper.


“The essence of rotation is for equity to be ensured. Anambra South has ruled this state through Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju, Senator Andy Uba and Dame Virgy Etiaba for a total of 5 years and 5 months. Chris Ngige and Mr Peter Obi  ruled the state for a total of 11 years before handing over to the incumbent Chief Willie Obiano who will be taking eight years for Anambra North senatorial zone at the completion of his tenure.


The equity group said that they have met and discussed with various groups and personalities, stakeholders in the state who saw the reason to agree that power must return to the South senatorial district. 


“We therefore appeal to all and sundry to support the substance of the rotation for the greatest good of Anambra state and her people and to make Nigerians think we desire to be taken seriously as we demand for the rotation of the Presidency of the Federal republic of Nigeria.” The communiqué concluded.
