33 C
Abuja
Trending Now

PASAN shuts down Nasarawa Assembly cover financial autonomy

Ortom on thank-you visit to Buhari after assassination…

Assassination Attempt: I don’t wish my enemies such…

Anambra: Power must rotate to south senatorial zone,…

Anambra Guber: Soludo is no threat to my…

Group tasks CBN, EFCC, others on insider abuse…

Kogi Assembly advocates life jail for rapists

Ideato Peoples Assembly condemns military invasion of Orlu,…

Gov Umahi sacks Anyim, others, over fraudulent practices

Senate moves to recover N16trn AMCON loans

Uncategorized

Assassination Attempt: I don’t wish my enemies such – Ortom


By Chesa Chesa


Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja to thank him for the presidential solidarity following an assassination attempt on him by suspected herdsmen on his farm Makurdi-Gboko road last Saturday.

The Governor said it was saddening that some people doubted the incident and insinuated that he faked it.

While wondering what benefits would accrue to him from claiming what did not happen, he prayed that his worst enemies did not pass through what he went through.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after meeting with the President, the Governor revealed that Buhari had accepted the suggestions about the security he made following the incident.

Ortom further urged Nigerians to deemphasize politics on the issue of security, saying that all hands must be on deck to tackle the menace; even as he commended his colleague Governors, for standing by him over the attack.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

County in Tibet Autonomous Region thrives by developing sheep breeding industry

Editor

LG Polls: Nwoke hails Ikpeazu’s massive youth engagement, pledges intensive youth empowerment

Editor

CEHRD trains women to advocate for environmental Justice

Editor

*#March4Nigeria salutes pro- EndSARS protesters*

Editor

Injustice Personified: Anambra Chief Judge in Alleged Land Grabbing

Editor

Tech centre’ll boost Nigeria’s socio-economic profile – Cisco boss

Editor

A Nigerian President of Igbo extraction is a desideratum now

Editor

Maritime workers suspends planned nationwide strike

Editor

Covid-19: BUA Foundation donate three ambulances to Rivers Govt

Editor

Rohr Confirms Contract Extension With NFF

Editor

Subscribers to enjoy Glo international calling bundles on E-Top Up, direct recharge

Editor

Kano LG polls: You have no political platform to participate, Kano govt tells Kwankwasiyya

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More