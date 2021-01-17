Nnewi community launches N100m Education Trust Fund

IFEOMA EJIOFOR writes that Egbu Umuenem community in Otolo-Nnewi, Anambra State has launched one hundred million Naira education trust fund.

The launching ceremony took place at Umuenem hall, along Igwe Orizu road, Nnewi.

In his welcome address, the President General of the community, Arch. Paul Ileka(Ugonna) said that the philosophy behind the Egbu Education Trust Fund (EETF) is to give assistance to the naturally brilliant individuals who would ordinarily be out of school if urgent attention to their educational needs is not met.

Arch. Ileka said that allowing brilliant students to drop out school poses immediate daunting security challenge to the immediate community and the entire society.



“We have decided to raise N100m education trust fund between now and December 31, 2021, the money so raised would be effectively invested and the returns on the investment would be used to sponsor the indigent students in our community,” he said.

The Egbu Umuenem PG said that beneficiaries would begin to access the fund from the next academic year said that the education trust fund is for the collective betterment of his community and the society at large.

In his own speech, the Executive Officer in charge of EETF, Dr Okechukwu Mbonu said that in a world that is increasingly becoming a globalized village, the utilization and or application of good quality formal education for acquisition of necessary competitive skills and competencies should be the priority of every community.



Dr Mbonu said emphatically that the community would potentially suffer significant losses if due to lack of funds, some of the community’s naturally gifted and brilliant children are deprived of good quality education.



He said that the sustainable development and collective wellbeing of the community would be greatly enhanced if a large pool of educated people such as doctors, engineers and scientists are produced by the Egbu Umuenem community.



The chairman, planning committee and a member of Board of Trustees, Hon Emma Nsoedo PhD, a former Anambra State Commissioner for Youths and Sports thanked the sons, daughters and friends of Egbu Umuenem community who took out time to be part of the epoch making event.



Hon Nsoedo particularly appreciated those who have started making donations to the education trust fund as well as those who have made promises.



He also appreciated every member of the planning committee.



Obi Umuenem, Chief Afam Obiekosi while fielding questions from newsmen thanked every individual who has contributed one way or the other to the successful launching of the education trust fund.

He noted that mechanisms have been put in place to ensure that the project achieve its desired goals and objectives.



Rev Fr Jude Okwuenu of St Felix Parish, Egbu-Umuenem, Otolo-Nnewi prayed for the success of the project and actually made donations to EETF.



Prominent sons and daughters of Egbu Umuenem community who spoke with journalists at the end of the launching ceremony paid glowing tribute to the leadership qualities of the President General of the community, Arch Paul Ileka.