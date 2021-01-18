Trending Now

NAF helicopter gunships eliminate more terrorists in Marte

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Defence Headquarters on Sunday disclosed that more of the terrorists who launched attack on Marte have been killed by the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.
Troops had successfully repelled the Boko Haram/ Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ attack with the destruction of 7 gun trucks by combined ground and air operations.


Major General John EnencheCoordinator Defence Media OperationsDefence Headquarters said in a press release that Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships obliterated additional 6 gun trucks and eliminated scores of terrorists who were attempting to reinforce their colleagues in the attack. 


According to him “This occurred on the night of 15 January through to the early hours of 16 January 2021 as the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships engaged the convoy of ISWAP gun trucks as they approached Marte axis for reinforcement. 


“The helicopters delivered accurate hits in their multiple waves of attack, obliterating no fewer than 6 additional gun trucks, which were seen engulfed in flames across the battlespace. Several other terrorists were mopped-up in follow-on attacks as the helicopter gunships continued to strafe the fleeing ISWAP elements. 


“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, operating in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders, will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our Great Nation. We shall not relent until normalcy is restored not only in the Northeast but also in every other troubled part of our beloved Country.”.

